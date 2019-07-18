Stop Saying Sexist Things to Kids

Why are adults sexist? Maybe because they've had to face sexist ideas since they were kids.
Raju M.08/19/2019 07:18
Oh Feminazis !! Misogyny everywhere, Although discrimination is not acceptable in any Sports
Emi S.08/18/2019 16:35
This is so sad , honestly . How are people finding it funny😢
Tripti P.08/18/2019 14:43
Faraz K.08/17/2019 04:31
Bhupender J.08/17/2019 04:09
Shubhankar M.08/17/2019 03:50
Infusing discriminatory mentality in children on the basis of gender, caste, race, sexuality, etc is a failure of parenting.
Shubham P.08/16/2019 18:17
kind of sad, how stupid some parents raise their kids
Lakshya D.08/16/2019 14:10
Snehalan H.08/16/2019 08:00
Meghna G.08/16/2019 02:48
This all happens because the cyst named feminism is motivated within us from our childhood and then we grow up with same mental illness probed in us and same we do with our children..but we forget that society is evolved now and is still evolving day by day and an extreme need occurs to change our mindset towards girls. Today's right upbringing can bring tremendous effects on your child's future tomorrow
Pritam P.08/15/2019 19:33
Why it is look like totally ,, reading script??🤔🤔
Shray R.08/15/2019 18:03
Why does this look incredibly forced and scripted?
Ananthu K.08/15/2019 12:13
Rahul N.08/15/2019 10:55
Sumit K.08/15/2019 10:19
They are reading a script you can clearly see that, people are changing it will take time but women have as much as freedom as men education is key
Pratik S.08/14/2019 15:32
Rahul S.08/14/2019 10:44
Savi ko savi kchh khelne ka adhikar hai is India me.., That kid told something which these adult still couldn't understand..
Mohsin K.08/14/2019 07:35
I listened all of these quotes. 😅😆 And in my childhood i believe them.
Arya B.08/13/2019 17:52
Atleast give them time for a small rehearsal they are too young to understand these concepts
Ayush S.08/12/2019 14:13
