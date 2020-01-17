back
Stop Treating My Family Like Pawns: Nirbhaya’s Mother
"I plead with folded hands. Please don't mock my child’s death." The hanging of Nirbhaya’s rapists delayed, her mother vented her angst at Delhi’s politicians.
01/17/2020 2:41 PMupdated: 01/17/2020 5:02 PM
Luiza M.10 hours
Still modiji is sleeping
Luiza M.10 hours
Shame on the judiciary and government still the mother is crying for justice these rape don't happen with their daughter that is why they don't know the meaning of pain
Mohammed A.16 hours
Y mentioning AAP in this video ?
Kiran R.a day
I would like to have a serious talk with the apes chained to the typewriter who have drafted the laws!
Victoria A.2 days
Bastards Hang them
Nandini D.2 days
We are losing trust in our judicial process.
Nutan P.2 days
Heart breaking
Ki R.2 days
Wah modi wah Tiwari surely will bjp condemn
Yadagiri Y.2 days
And fucking Sonia supported lawyers were trying to brainwash her, told her to inspire from Sonia Gandhi, because she given them new life to the accused ppl of Rajiv Gandhi's death
Ugen T.2 days
Revenge or justice , I don't support killing of any human or animals 🙏
Nandini D.2 days
Shame on you politicians....
Renga N.2 days
Seven years...would the mother have slept peacefully atleast on one night...please hang those monsters.
Charu C.2 days
This is the height of the tolerance
Mona R.3 days
They should be hanged immediaty
Adil M.3 days
They should not even have waited for so long...they should have eliminated them long before..years they waited..for what. Even the Juvenile had to be eliminated he was the most ruthless..
Girish K.3 days
What the fuck !!!!! Shame on these politicians who stopped or postponed the execution.... don't vote for these assholes next time....
Abhijeet S.3 days
Such a shame
Noronha A.3 days
Tarikh Pe Tarikh. Criminal has lots of time to enjoy but not a honest common men.
Aanchal K.3 days
Bloody politicians🤬😢
Prachi V.3 days
All thanks to that party who was planning the hanging just before the elections. That time everybody was blind? People took money for BC documentary for this incident should be in jail as well and hanged with culprits. No matter who they are. And why to blame AAP only? Is it again a paid interview? What a shame. ☹️