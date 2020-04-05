back
Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home
“Only students are being evacuated... If they are humans, are we dogs?” Daily wage workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh stranded in Noida shared their ordeal with National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri. 😓😓
05/04/2020 10:09 AM
296 comments
Zee S.a day
I am upset to see this people starving but I am dam sure this people must have given 100per cent vote to Modi ji Consequences are the outcome of your actions only...😏
Malena E.a day
Human rights, help them please😪😳😔😔😔😔
Anita P.a day
Hunger will kill us one day..whoever is living nearby please help them 🙏🙏
Ripunjay S.a day
Matlab lockdown na ke tab dikkat, kar de tab dikkat! is a sleeping cell of Pakistan!
Sunny P.a day
When you fear of death then value of life becomes very personal and selfish. So at least corona helped us to show the real side of our society and it's people
Rajudavid V.a day
Kana trainsefekdiyatha
Sebastiao V.a day
It's sad indeed 😔😔
Dhaval A.a day
Delhi government should plz look into the matter ones I trust aap government to work and resolve there problems
Nomi R.2 days
ALLAH Ka shukar hai Pakistan main situation Bohat achi hai as compared to India each labour family is being paid 12000/month as adjustment to their salary and I have personally asked many people who get the money I've seen huge crowds waiting in social distant lines and getting months supply of food
Nomi R.2 days
Pakistanio India Ka hal Dekho aur ALLAH Ka shukar Ada Karo k Hum Pakistan main hain
Rubina S.2 days
Allah reham kare 😥
Samuel L.2 days
Dismiss any stupid or idiot officers who lacks the common sense for empathy esp for parents who just wants to buy food for their families. U create a damn lockdown to starve your citizens?? Come on man....
Pauline G.2 days
This is so sad. Please help these people. Please. Do something. It can’t be that hard to arrange for transport to get these migrants back home. There is so much desperation here... 😢
Indu N.2 days
God help these people....
Alwyn S.2 days
May god protect these people
Tejnath S.2 days
Reality of PM care fund and poor government management.
Bryan C.2 days
Modi Bhakts will say this is biased media...
Bryan C.2 days
Sab changa si
Afthab A.2 days
Drunkards are set free... poor people are been a abused and battered...😔😔😔
Shivarama K.2 days
In one video the migrant labourers were seen throwing away food packets and shouting anti Government slogans as the train is leaving the station. Maybe the quality of food was not good or the way it was given might have hurt them.