Stranded Labourer Sings About Going Home

150 comments
রূপম ভ.7 hours
Govt has arranged trains for them. They should wait for their turns and stay where they are.♦️♦️♦️
Tashi T.8 hours
This made my eye fill with tear.hope soon everyone reached their home safely... praying for the normal days soon..
Ruhaan S.12 hours
My heart goes out to these people😥It really makes me sad...firstly Poor people and than Middle class people always get fucked up...in every situation...
Amer S.12 hours
This is sooo painful
Vasant S.14 hours
Hope voices of poor will be heard far and wide. It will have far reaching impact and lead to new and better world where every one is equal before law. In the present world law, media and governance is very biased.
Ursula N.20 hours
Yes its heart breaking I really wounder how these voices are heard by the State. Its a open secret lacks and lacks of workers moving away from their respective village to toil for their livelihoods. With out this workers society can't reached to this stage.
Nithyandam H.20 hours
We Have People Running us or Heart Less, Brain Less, it's unfortunate India has worst time by these Caretakers, We have to Hope T NATURE & GOD have t Consider and Help all of Migrants and Needed, Wish And Hope at Least Now, People of India don't Fall in the Fools f who Gives False Promises
Lobom Y.a day
Very touching lines 😢😢😢😢
Zaif S.a day
Bahut dard hai aawaz me 😒😒
Anita K.a day
🙏😔
Evangeleen M.a day
Bu
Jk S.a day
When any minister travel they have a fleet of cars and a labour walks on the roads with slippers that's the irony of the labour and migrants. Nobody ever thought of providing a simple transport. They are busy discussing corona virus
Jk S.a day
Without labour force who are now called as migrants, India could not have grown as what is today, let's respect them for contributions they made in all sectors of the country's development. 20 lakh crores package does not mean anything to them. They work and earn on their daily wages and live. Our salutations to them.
Hajra M.a day
Tears in eyes, seeing and hearing there plight.
Imran Q.a day
Shame on you jangal raj govt.
Jishnu C.a day
I have nothing to say.
Tenzi V.a day
Baklel
Tarun P.a day
Baker gov. Kuch na soch ke lockdown kordiye. Agar 5din Time dake lockdown korte to kuch nahi hota kom se kom gorib warker 😭😭😭😭 hal to dakha nahi jatA (central gov. Title failed lockdown
Shweta D.a day
😔😔😔
Rahul Y.a day
🙏