Stray Cattles Attack Residents, Motorists
This 70-year-old woman and her grandson were mauled by a stray bull in Haryana. Are such incidents on the rise due to stricter cow protection laws?
01/10/2020 10:57 AM
- 518.7k
- 3.2k
- 957
828 comments
Ananth K.4 hours
The world needs more strays like these.
Sami H.4 hours
Their mother beat them because they came home late night!
Suman B.5 hours
it was probably a Brut reporter who got brutally....
Dinesh P.5 hours
Waah bhai Bhosdi waalo..Ab to China mei floods bhi aaye hai uske liye bhi BJP zimmedar hai tumlog ke liye..Haina?
Rahul M.5 hours
matlab hadh hai!! Kuch bhi back****I karoge
Huson A.6 hours
Cow mum kicking the shit out of them
Ellias M.6 hours
these extremist Hindus are bonkers and dangerous
Marghabil S.6 hours
Dekho gau matri kya khar raha hai😁😁😁😁😃😃😃
Kiran T.6 hours
holy cow 🤪😘
Komkar R.6 hours
Gau Rakshaks Kaha Hai
Badal K.7 hours
They ask for food , there is no greenery left , they could gaze on
Padma J.7 hours
And What humans did with them?
Sezz H.7 hours
Actually this was a sole purpose for cow vigilantism 😀😀😀
Nahiyan E.7 hours
I thought it might be funny before watching it. How could people put lough react on this vedio after watching an old woman got hurt?
अभय आ.7 hours
Chutiye Dog Attacks ho rahe hai toh kya kutto ko khana chalu karega ka ? Presstitute . Just two video instances and concluded cow slaughter ban is the reason.
Brad J.7 hours
What no guns?
Syed A.7 hours
National cow commission shud help these stray animals and take care of them.... and dear victims why r u crying are you never beaten by ur parents..??
Bishwajit S.7 hours
Initially I thought that, posted this video for awareness. After few minutes of observation I found that, it is a Political (Anti BJP) agenda. This is beyond my expectations from
Nikhil N.7 hours
Cow protection laws lead to cows mauling?! are you high?! This isn't Journalism. Given yes you hate the government, but to say that laws are causing animals to attacks is just nonsense. Does that mean protecting pets like dogs have lead to increase in dog attacks on the streets.
Junaid K.8 hours
Pita g is angry