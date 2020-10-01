back

Stray Cattles Attack Residents, Motorists

This 70-year-old woman and her grandson were mauled by a stray bull in Haryana. Are such incidents on the rise due to stricter cow protection laws?

01/10/2020 10:57 AM
  • 518.7k
  • 957

828 comments

  • Ananth K.
    4 hours

    The world needs more strays like these.

  • Sami H.
    4 hours

    Their mother beat them because they came home late night!

  • Suman B.
    5 hours

    it was probably a Brut reporter who got brutally....

  • Dinesh P.
    5 hours

    Waah bhai Bhosdi waalo..Ab to China mei floods bhi aaye hai uske liye bhi BJP zimmedar hai tumlog ke liye..Haina?

  • Rahul M.
    5 hours

    matlab hadh hai!! Kuch bhi back****I karoge

  • Huson A.
    6 hours

    Cow mum kicking the shit out of them

  • Ellias M.
    6 hours

    these extremist Hindus are bonkers and dangerous

  • Marghabil S.
    6 hours

    Dekho gau matri kya khar raha hai😁😁😁😁😃😃😃

  • Kiran T.
    6 hours

    holy cow 🤪😘

  • Komkar R.
    6 hours

    Gau Rakshaks Kaha Hai

  • Badal K.
    7 hours

    They ask for food , there is no greenery left , they could gaze on

  • Padma J.
    7 hours

    And What humans did with them?

  • Sezz H.
    7 hours

    Actually this was a sole purpose for cow vigilantism 😀😀😀

  • Nahiyan E.
    7 hours

    I thought it might be funny before watching it. How could people put lough react on this vedio after watching an old woman got hurt?

  • अभय आ.
    7 hours

    Chutiye Dog Attacks ho rahe hai toh kya kutto ko khana chalu karega ka ? Presstitute . Just two video instances and concluded cow slaughter ban is the reason.

  • Brad J.
    7 hours

    What no guns?

  • Syed A.
    7 hours

    National cow commission shud help these stray animals and take care of them.... and dear victims why r u crying are you never beaten by ur parents..??

  • Bishwajit S.
    7 hours

    Initially I thought that, posted this video for awareness. After few minutes of observation I found that, it is a Political (Anti BJP) agenda. This is beyond my expectations from

  • Nikhil N.
    7 hours

    Cow protection laws lead to cows mauling?! are you high?! This isn't Journalism. Given yes you hate the government, but to say that laws are causing animals to attacks is just nonsense. Does that mean protecting pets like dogs have lead to increase in dog attacks on the streets.

  • Junaid K.
    8 hours

    Pita g is angry

