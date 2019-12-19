Student Activists Turned Politicians

As student protests take a bloody turn around the country, here are 4 Indian politicians who got to the top because of mass movements.
Dinesh M.12/22/2019 17:41
Fugitive's looted banks of India now they are enjoying dual citizenship Nirav Modi ,(PNB fraud case).... comes under NRC or which ...........category........2)......Vijay randwa Vittal Mallya ..presently in uk, 3)....Mehul Chinubhai Choksi is an Indian-born fugitive businessman, residing in Antigua and Barbuda,
Shiv B.12/22/2019 08:59
Khangress ka piddi brut
Shiv B.12/22/2019 08:59
Ha ha ha ha ha
BT P.12/21/2019 04:18
There is no place for such kind of people in present protest against injustice. Those people did mass movements only to join politics and get benefitted from it, not at all concerned for justice
Sanjeev S.12/21/2019 03:14
145 poor people died in bank q for note exchange But he had no regrets
Dimple H.12/20/2019 20:08
Bakwas
Saurabh S.12/20/2019 15:19
Haan bas 4 hi jayenge age, baki ka kya? Aur un char mein se 2 ko ticket milega aur Modi ke hote dono ki zamant zapt ho jayegi, to bhai padhayi kar lo.
Vinesh V.12/20/2019 09:31
Don't Generalise one particular scenario
Bharat B.12/20/2019 04:18
Guys opposing it please read the bill first or see this : https://youtu.be/04eLoIyKAhE
Shivaling S.12/20/2019 01:40
Page admins are brainless or what?? Dont behave like a**hole ? Compare apple with apple not with dragon
Shoheil R.12/19/2019 20:08
We oppose NRC and CAB, stupid leaders are not the country they are virus of the country...Vande maatharam ... proud indian
Adonis K.12/19/2019 18:38
They may be heroes but not inspiring as the party they've associated with have destroyed their images and murdered the unique and ethnic diversity of India.
Brut India12/19/2019 17:58
The Navnirman Movement was Narendra Modi’s first encounter with mass protest. https://thewire.in/politics/student-protests-narendra-modi-politics-career-navnirman-movement
Raingam Y.12/19/2019 15:49
Congress or bgp all i wan is absolute democracy
Sanjeev S.12/19/2019 15:22
Except supporting pm did nothing
BEn S.12/19/2019 13:13
https://youtu.be/U2Y_-CHJWQI
Dinesh M.12/19/2019 08:52
Next upcoming leader kanhaiya kumar , he jailed and got bailed against famous slogans on peace ....we need azadi for casteism , racism and safety for minorities.
Akash M.12/19/2019 08:01
Dangai hi aaj shanti ka paath padha rahe hai 😂
Bashir M.12/19/2019 07:59
How did this man die soon after he kept away from election. I do not suspect? You
Anuradha K.12/19/2019 07:26
mind-blowing .