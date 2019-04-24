back

Student Recalls Tragic Scenes In Sri Lanka Church

This Sri Lankan schoolgirl’s account of the tragic Easter Sunday blasts is heart-wrenching.

04/24/2019 2:29 PMupdated: 04/24/2019 2:57 PM
  • 1.6m
  • 1.1k

958 comments

  • Mangal C.
    12/01/2019 14:10

    Amen

  • Thamara E.
    07/22/2019 12:02

    Lankawe kenek nemaida?

  • Sanjaya L.
    06/13/2019 00:09

    ammen. I knowhow u Felt

  • Lloyd A.
    05/30/2019 05:59

    Pl dont give in to satin.

  • Chandananda C.
    05/28/2019 06:50

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1122353254555575&id=300718370052405

  • Enamul H.
    05/25/2019 15:23

    So mac

  • Shirley M.
    05/25/2019 10:55

    😢😢God have mercy, pray for Sri Lanka 🙏🏽

  • Mohan C.
    05/24/2019 19:45

    Bohut Dokh Lagesi Amar Hi Ram

  • SK S.
    05/24/2019 16:54

    So sad news

  • Henna M.
    05/24/2019 15:54

    It's sad really sad to see innocent people being killed just like Iraq, Iran and Syria🇸🇾 and rest is history...... So kindly keep your religious sentiments aside as innocent lives have been killed by all religion all over the world.... May God heal the human minds with love ❤ RIP

  • Chamkaur S.
    05/24/2019 06:53

    Amen, so sad

  • Ahamed H.
    05/23/2019 18:17

    We have to be united to fall the government

  • Sachin G.
    05/23/2019 13:10

    Yes So Sad

  • Jyatish N.
    05/22/2019 11:26

    Oh Lord Jesus I pray for those who are past away and those who are injured heal them and give them your comfort in the heaven

  • Fakrudin A.
    05/22/2019 06:42

    Koi Dharm ka ho aatankiyo dangayiyo ka khatma hona chahiye

  • Bablu K.
    05/21/2019 17:51

    Hii good night to

  • Arvind L.
    05/20/2019 17:25

    Amen

  • Arvind L.
    05/20/2019 17:25

    Thanks

  • Arvind L.
    05/20/2019 17:25

    Good

  • Chasongrik M.
    05/20/2019 15:28

    God bless you ,your life time