Students Demand Entrance Exam Deferral
An unrelenting pandemic, floods, and dysfunctional public transport are some of the worries plaguing students who want the JEE/NEET exams to be postponed. Thanks to The DeshBhakt with Akash Banerjee.
08/25/2020 1:27 PM
135 comments
Punit K.3 days
Bhatt T.4 days
Bhai no one forcing you to give paper it is open n on wish if you want to appear than appear otherwise better luck next time. Why so fuss?
Onkar S.4 days
Jaa ke Ghar pe padho .neta mat bano .
Sonika M.4 days
There's two main problem that fews students is not in the favors of exam while more students wanted to held exam... Already 8 months has been passed and covid 19 cases also increased more 50 lakhs, that is not the problm also but if people's are roaming arounds outside and going to works so why not exam will be held also..?...
Pritam R.4 days
This boy have no solutions but threating. These guys just protest but can't give or discuss about any solution. So, here is my opinion about these exams------> Many college and schools are closed now. So, the organisers should choose a local college or school as a exam centre for an average 20km diameter of it. Thus every exam candidate of this 20km can go to the exam centre easily and much safely. The organisers should take the sanitisation duty. We don't know when the pandemic will go. And the another year gapping is very bad for students future. Hope everything will be fine soon❤️
Chandra S.4 days
Stay back ... brother ....waste your time 😀😂
Sharma R.5 days
People like Vihar are those who did not study a word and wish to cancel the exams. No-one knows When this pandemic will be over. WHO have given a minimum of 2year time. Are they trying to waste 2 years of students?
Vikrant V.5 days
It's 100 crores business, they want next academic year students to apply for next academic year in coming months. So they just wants to get rid of you(ASAT). It's money, not health
Syed D.5 days
Nilesh T.5 days
Don't rub ur face with ur hands. Keep sanitising ur hands. That's it... Show must go on... Country will get destroyed in a year if people don't come out
Vishal V.5 days
Stupid post by leftists!! Who says there is no social distancing during exams!! One room to have only 12 students!! Separate room for suspect cases if found during checkups!! Full sanitisation of rooms and systems!! These buggers want to destroy careers of our children!!
John S.5 days
The guy claiming to be from 234 kms from Patna, is he really a NEET aspirant? please reply. Well it is a genuinely a case that needs to be looked into. But show us where are the 4000 aspirants of JEE and NEET on hunger strike? So we help them in some way.
Nitish P.5 days
It is your personal call, whether or not to go and write an exam. Nobody is forcing you to. You may choose to skip it this time and sit for the next year's exam. Not every prospective candidate will have the luxury to afford an year of just waiting for the next exam. So chill out and do what you think is good for you
Omkar P.5 days
Ok, have you heard the other side of the IITs and NITs who are arranging it? if we declare this as a zero year what are you going to do when next year these dropouts and freshers will appear at same time? who will provide engineering seats to them? Or even if we postpone , exams will be held in January, because situation won't cool down till November end at least then academic years will start around march, april, again it will overlap with freshers. So again students will blame authorities for not getting admissions. They tried to postpone as much they can & now they are at limit, but these politicians & people like greta and some Hollywood celebs pushing their propaganda for popularity without even understanding situation and people call them mature. Ofcourse having said that if authorities fail to follow SOPs even slightly it would be utter shame If this question is of democracy, then why we need authorities? students can teach themselves, arrange exams by themselves and give degree to themselves
Diptadeep D.5 days
Aap next year de do.
Sushalini S.6 days
If the exams get postponed even now, then this entire academic year would be wasted as we have no certainty over when will corona end. All those who say that life is more important than exams, surely. Entrance exam is optional and you have full choice to sit and stay safe at home and drop this year and give the exam next year. But there are a lot of students who want to give exams now and don't want to waste their precious year, so please let them march on and don't demand postponement now. It cannot be a zero academic year because next year 2 groups cannot give exams together and create hustle and more competition. It's your choice to stay safe at home or to take precautions and give the exam and nobody's forcing you. Kindly stop this bogus exam postponement theory💁s
Bhaskar M.6 days
Next year de de na bhai
Hira N.6 days
That is not fair. Instead of questioning govt for its inadequacy to fight this pandemic and ever increasing corona cases. We are far from flattening the curve. Agar planned way mein sab kuch kia hota aur bigotry na ki hoti toh itne maheene mn ab tak decline shuru ho chuka hota. Govt has failed the citizens. Pehle essential items bahar lane jane k lie lockdown mn dandon se bachke jana hota tha jab kuch tha bhi nahi. Na itne cases na rate of increase itna tex tha. Ab jab it is at its peak hum students se exam dilwa rhe h? Ya toh hum tab chutiye the ya ab. .. Decide krlo.
Divyangi K.6 days
No one forcing to you. You have the option to give exam next year. It's your own decision.
Shakyasen D.6 days
No one is forced to sit for the exam