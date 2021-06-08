back
Students React To 12th Board Exam Cancellation
Following weeks of uncertainty, the Central government cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Brut spoke to four students to find out what they thought...
08/06/2021 4:27 PM
- 83.9K
- 541
- 39
29 comments
Hiteshwar R.6 days
They don't look like 12th standard students at all
Anika T.7 days
ei dekho...mane amdero
Pritish N.12/06/2021 07:11
Sab sale pakoda bechoge
Chandrashekhar J.12/06/2021 07:04
Ye right wala banda ratta maar k aaya hai...itna toh kya yaad karne ki aadat
Arpit C.12/06/2021 03:57
bhai ye hai 12th k bacche....or ek hum the...katora cut hairstyle k saath😂😂😂😂
Sultan K.11/06/2021 09:56
kho wrakey mada sha da belmozay kholay
Naveen P.11/06/2021 07:04
2k kids however shine on Tik tok only nowadays 😆
Faizan P.10/06/2021 10:26
Cancelling exams is the easiest way out for government.
Frida B.10/06/2021 04:25
Reagan K.10/06/2021 02:27
Back benchers vs front sitters
Debojyoti D.09/06/2021 17:06
if the colleges are going to take entrance exam for admission, why the government is incompetent to do so?
Jo J.09/06/2021 13:59
The best exam currently is how well a student (any human to that matter) survives this Covid pandemic. Everything else will fall in place after the pandemic is over. Chill folks. Listen to music, make some crafts, come up with few inventions. Only 1 life to live.
Jessica W.09/06/2021 12:59
Everyone life has been put on hold
Suman P.09/06/2021 12:56
For kids who r competitive.. definitely not happy with it
Kiran S.09/06/2021 10:54
Cancellation of board exam is a privilege of rich people not us
Vishnuratha P.09/06/2021 10:44
Really r they students???!!!
Sankalp S.09/06/2021 10:36
Bengal election jyada jaruri the ye nahi samajhega koi
Kiran K.09/06/2021 08:54
And this are 12th board students...😂 So well groomed perfect hair style perfect makeup..I looked like a kid when I was in my 12th😂😂😂😂😂
Toriqul I.09/06/2021 07:20
Bach gya sala!
Roy A.09/06/2021 06:52
Seldon Vs Joey.