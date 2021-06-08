back

Students React To 12th Board Exam Cancellation

Following weeks of uncertainty, the Central government cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Brut spoke to four students to find out what they thought...

08/06/2021 4:27 PM
  • 83.9K
  • 39

Portraits

  1. 2:02

    ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains

  2. 6:22

    The Life Of Industrialist Gautam Adani

  3. 3:01

    Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass

  4. 2:47

    Would You Pay Lakhs For A 7-Year-Old's Painting?

  5. 2:23

    Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher

  6. 4:15

    The Life of Leander Paes

29 comments

  • Hiteshwar R.
    6 days

    They don't look like 12th standard students at all

  • Anika T.
    7 days

    ei dekho...mane amdero

  • Pritish N.
    12/06/2021 07:11

    Sab sale pakoda bechoge

  • Chandrashekhar J.
    12/06/2021 07:04

    Ye right wala banda ratta maar k aaya hai...itna toh kya yaad karne ki aadat

  • Arpit C.
    12/06/2021 03:57

    bhai ye hai 12th k bacche....or ek hum the...katora cut hairstyle k saath😂😂😂😂

  • Sultan K.
    11/06/2021 09:56

    kho wrakey mada sha da belmozay kholay

  • Naveen P.
    11/06/2021 07:04

    2k kids however shine on Tik tok only nowadays 😆

  • Faizan P.
    10/06/2021 10:26

    Cancelling exams is the easiest way out for government.

  • Frida B.
    10/06/2021 04:25

    The joy of life comes with our encounter with new experience, message me directly on more details to be a successful earner 👇👇 https://chatwith.io/s/60bbeabda4aa5

  • Reagan K.
    10/06/2021 02:27

    Back benchers vs front sitters

  • Debojyoti D.
    09/06/2021 17:06

    if the colleges are going to take entrance exam for admission, why the government is incompetent to do so?

  • Jo J.
    09/06/2021 13:59

    The best exam currently is how well a student (any human to that matter) survives this Covid pandemic. Everything else will fall in place after the pandemic is over. Chill folks. Listen to music, make some crafts, come up with few inventions. Only 1 life to live.

  • Jessica W.
    09/06/2021 12:59

    Everyone life has been put on hold

  • Suman P.
    09/06/2021 12:56

    For kids who r competitive.. definitely not happy with it

  • Kiran S.
    09/06/2021 10:54

    Cancellation of board exam is a privilege of rich people not us

  • Vishnuratha P.
    09/06/2021 10:44

    Really r they students???!!!

  • Sankalp S.
    09/06/2021 10:36

    Bengal election jyada jaruri the ye nahi samajhega koi

  • Kiran K.
    09/06/2021 08:54

    And this are 12th board students...😂 So well groomed perfect hair style perfect makeup..I looked like a kid when I was in my 12th😂😂😂😂😂

  • Toriqul I.
    09/06/2021 07:20

    Bach gya sala!

  • Roy A.
    09/06/2021 06:52

    Seldon Vs Joey.