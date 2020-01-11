Successful Protests That Created History

As thousands of Indians take to the streets in nationwide protests, here are past protests from around the world that actually changed the course of history. ✊
35 comments
Abhirup B.13 hours
Sorry bro we follow SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE
Prabhat S.20 hours
We support nrc
Ratna T.a day
British were.better human beings ,then bjp and modi pracjarks .
Brut India2 days
The protest anthem against gender violence, "The rapist is you."
Shikha S.3 days
Mahatma Gandhi Ji is India’s hero but unfortunately some people are denying it 😡😡
Aanshika A.4 days
lollzz
BrAr H.4 days
Konse gandi ki baat kar rahe ho sabi to isne raste mae hei rok diyee thii koi walk ka end nhi kiya ... phir hamare heads par bitha diya bapu keh ke or rastarpita keh kar
BrAr H.4 days
All walks by gandhi but koi vi usne end nhi kiya sabhi raste mae half ch hei chodiya thii
Ratna T.4 days
Bless india bappuji .
Darasing H.4 days
gandhi desh bechoa
Shafi M.4 days
Nafrat aur zulam pe chalene wali Sarkar zayade Deen Nahi chalti
Chethan K.4 days
But present protest make that ppl to leave country 😂😂
Laksh R.4 days
It only wreaked havoc The Supreme Court gave notice to the government of Modi ji - said work on the policy of 2 children! This decision is against the "freedom to have children", against the expression of love. Won't the freedom fighters agitate against it?
Syed M.4 days
https://youtu.be/4ntBK_YWeTA
AJ S.4 days
फारूक don't write the obituary of fascist modiya n media yet...
Aparna K.4 days
Yes, non violent protest brought India freedom... Stupid people like Azad, Bimal, Badal, Dinesh, Bose, Bhagat Singh died out of a hobby to live dangerously
Aparna K.4 days
The British did an excellent job of writing history by projecting Gandhi and non violence as the reason India won freedom thus demeaning the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Azad, Bimal, Badal, Dinesh , an entire battalion under Bose and many many more. Their constant erosion of the Bristsh exchequer and pulverization led to British having to take an exit route. But oh those pansies had to play the last game by showing how great they are to yield to a non violent march by a loin clad old man
Balasubramanya B.4 days
it was not just mahatma Gandhi's dandi march but Subhash Chandra Bose's growing INA that changed the course of indian history
Pulak S.4 days
You cant compare. 75 protest was huge and common men participated. The present one are by left and opposition which itself is miniscles. Hardly visible anywhere in indiexcpt in Assam but that too for different reasons. So post facts History
Syed S.4 days
Who is followng ghandi now?