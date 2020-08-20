back

Sudeeksha Bhati’s Speech, 2 Years Before She Died

Sudeeksha Bhati, a Class 12 topper from Bulandshahr, was killed in a road mishap earlier this month. Her family alleged the death was caused by two men on a bike who were trying to harass her. In her graduation day speech in school, she’d spoken about the menace of eve teasing that forces so many north Indian girls to drop out every year.

08/20/2020 5:27 AM
460 comments

  • Stephanie C.
    19 hours

    😔

  • Eziza Y.
    a day

    Iam not aware of the incident and her death but it deeply pained my soul to know that such an ambitious brave intelligent lady have passed away. Such a waste of life.

  • Irene M.
    a day

    OML ... 😞😞😞

  • Taposhi S.
    a day

    They should be hanged in public. Shame to Law and order situation. Shame to India.

  • Betty S.
    2 days

    My god ..that child was taken too soon ...she had such dreams to uplift her village ..May her soul rest in peace..

  • Laleita R.
    2 days

    Yes i hope her family get justice, so sad very intelligent, she was going to make a change in society for the other girls, and now look what happens, i can't believe this child did not get to persue her dreams, may her soul rest in peace

  • Rajesh G.
    2 days

    So sad

  • Kavita K.
    2 days

    Oh

  • Silvana W.
    2 days

    May she rest in peace

  • Priya G.
    3 days

    May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻very sad

  • Piyush S.
    3 days

    The culprits should be left to the public. The need to instill fear is of utmost importance cause there are so many getting away by committing crimes. Political links is what they show, public is the ultimate power is what we must show.

  • Anita A.
    3 days

    Killed by a eveteaser! Can there be anything more shameful for us as Indians? This is a daily phenomenon in front of colleges n schools. Many times the girls drop out n many times they r killed . Hope the culprits r hanged .

  • Mira B.
    3 days

    💔

  • Meena M.
    3 days

    We allneed to be sorry we couldn't keep her safe

  • Neerja V.
    4 days

    Rest at better place..😥😥

  • Mahwish A.
    4 days

    What happened to her??? Koi btaega plzzz

  • Sankar M.
    4 days

    YOU CAN SPEAK ME THAT YOU'RE FATHER IS A PILOT/ IN INDIAN AIR FORCE.

  • Abish M.
    4 days

    RIP

  • Tạ K.
    4 days

    Chúc tốt lành

  • Sadia Z.
    5 days

    RIP. You must be in a better place now. There is something fundamentally troubling about south Asian men; I still couldn’t put my finger on it. I sincerely hope and pray that those who has caused this damage should suffer humongously. Sending prayers on your way from Pakistan. My heart goes out to all Pakistani and Indian girls whose dreams have been stolen from them!

