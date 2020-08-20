back
Sudeeksha Bhati’s Speech, 2 Years Before She Died
Sudeeksha Bhati, a Class 12 topper from Bulandshahr, was killed in a road mishap earlier this month. Her family alleged the death was caused by two men on a bike who were trying to harass her. In her graduation day speech in school, she’d spoken about the menace of eve teasing that forces so many north Indian girls to drop out every year.
08/20/2020 5:27 AM
460 comments
Stephanie C.19 hours
😔
Eziza Y.a day
Iam not aware of the incident and her death but it deeply pained my soul to know that such an ambitious brave intelligent lady have passed away. Such a waste of life.
Irene M.a day
OML ... 😞😞😞
Taposhi S.a day
They should be hanged in public. Shame to Law and order situation. Shame to India.
Betty S.2 days
My god ..that child was taken too soon ...she had such dreams to uplift her village ..May her soul rest in peace..
Laleita R.2 days
Yes i hope her family get justice, so sad very intelligent, she was going to make a change in society for the other girls, and now look what happens, i can't believe this child did not get to persue her dreams, may her soul rest in peace
Rajesh G.2 days
So sad
Kavita K.2 days
Oh
Silvana W.2 days
May she rest in peace
Priya G.3 days
May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻very sad
Piyush S.3 days
The culprits should be left to the public. The need to instill fear is of utmost importance cause there are so many getting away by committing crimes. Political links is what they show, public is the ultimate power is what we must show.
Anita A.3 days
Killed by a eveteaser! Can there be anything more shameful for us as Indians? This is a daily phenomenon in front of colleges n schools. Many times the girls drop out n many times they r killed . Hope the culprits r hanged .
Mira B.3 days
💔
Meena M.3 days
We allneed to be sorry we couldn't keep her safe
Neerja V.4 days
Rest at better place..😥😥
Mahwish A.4 days
What happened to her??? Koi btaega plzzz
Sankar M.4 days
YOU CAN SPEAK ME THAT YOU'RE FATHER IS A PILOT/ IN INDIAN AIR FORCE.
Abish M.4 days
RIP
Tạ K.4 days
Chúc tốt lành
Sadia Z.5 days
RIP. You must be in a better place now. There is something fundamentally troubling about south Asian men; I still couldn’t put my finger on it. I sincerely hope and pray that those who has caused this damage should suffer humongously. Sending prayers on your way from Pakistan. My heart goes out to all Pakistani and Indian girls whose dreams have been stolen from them!