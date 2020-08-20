Sudeeksha Bhati’s Speech, 2 Years Before She Died

Sudeeksha Bhati, a Class 12 topper from Bulandshahr, was killed in a road mishap earlier this month. Her family alleged the death was caused by two men on a bike who were trying to harass her. In her graduation day speech in school, she’d spoken about the menace of eve teasing that forces so many north Indian girls to drop out every year.