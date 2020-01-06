Sunday Night Horror: JNU Under Seige

A mob of people wearing masks and brandishing sticks and rods attacked JNU students and faculty on Sunday night.
120 comments
Sa Q.2 hours
Eh kya ho rea bhai
Aman V.2 hours
Some people did something😐
Ranadip D.3 hours
https://www.businessinsider.in/india/news/fir-filed-against-jnusu-president-aishe-ghosh-and-others-for-damaging-property/articleshow/73132364.cms
Nagaraja R.4 hours
good, now they will understand the wounds of police....they were bearing..public property damages,, barricading roads... student should be a student... rebel but reasonablly .... govt. is not gullible organization that will bend to each and every individuals, whims and fancies,,, 70yrs of stink and gut to be cleared... so there will be resentment,,, eventually change has to come..
Nishant S.4 hours
Such kgu yo bohot acha hu shyad ab inka dimag thikany aaye .... ye students ko registration nhi krny dete thy gundagrdi krty thy
Anil G.4 hours
All are same, once u feel the heat than only understand....
Rahul K.5 hours
Bohot budhiya
Peria S.6 hours
Hei Aishe Ghosh - what the fucks were you doing leading a gang of masked goons into JNU?
Shashi K.6 hours
https://www.facebook.com/527473847/posts/10156889012588848/
Siddiq R.7 hours
Mother fucker RSS and BJP hurts innocent people and fucking government eat bakoda and Modi making tea for Amitsha
Abhay R.7 hours
It's not only the AISA members but the ABVP members were also beaten in jnu so u ....esa kyu lga rha k you are only supporting naksalis ...do u Know there working stlye ....these Communists believe in fight ....that's why this all happened....so stop being ...ONE SIDED 🚫
Sara G.7 hours
All fake you are feeling good.
Sukhjit M.7 hours
Maro bengali ... chutiyo koo .... mamta ke kutte 🐕 .... hindu sarkar ka virodh kar rahe hai ...
Sahil K.7 hours
HINDU RAKSHA DAL has taken responsibility of this TERRORIST ATTACK on JNU students.
Rohit R.12 hours
All the time Jnu. ?? Something fishy.
Ronit S.13 hours
Ladke ladkia hi to the same college k! Masked goons to ase likha h jese dawood ibrahim k bhatije aae the pakistan se! Bc inhi k aath k students the jo fee hike protest kr rhe the aur inko suja dia maar maar k kyuki ye badhi hui fees p bhi apna registration kra rhe the! Police andr gai nhi qki pichli baar badmasho ko peetne ghuse the campus m to itne fajite hue the is br to students hi the to kya hi jate! Sahi hua inke sath! Ab mu mei lelo ajaadi!
Omjee Y.15 hours
So minded girl...
John C.15 hours
Govt already said no problem for Indian Muslims but they are doing rally against Centrel govt, please understand everybody no problem for who are real Indians, who entered to illleaglelly this act belongs that person only, why did you enter for this rally.
Sudarshan S.15 hours
All those protesting against , , join them, its time to take down two criminlas from power✊ ✊ Inquilab Zindabad✊https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/25-crore-people-likely-to-participate-in-nationwide-strike-on-jan-8/article30493437.ece
Asr M.16 hours
She is thoroughly exposed by telling blatant lies. She claims to have been brutally attacked. It appears that injury to her is all cooked up. How come she had 16 stitches on her forehead and the very next day she could talk very well to all media personnel?