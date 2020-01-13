back

Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Student Protests

“India has overcome many crises in the past and it will overcome this one as well.” Sunil Gavaskar equated the ongoing protests in India with the crisis of war it faced in 1965. The cricket great was speaking at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture.

01/13/2020 3:27 PMupdated: 01/13/2020 3:35 PM
  • Madhok P.
    7 hours

    He was a selfish when started as a player... Only after looking at likes of Kapil he gradually became team player... Here talks as if he was born TEAM PLAYER OR 'INDIAN' at heart... 😏

  • Mohammed M.
    10 hours

    Gavasker Makhan lags rahe hain Shastri ke godfather and partner

  • Ails Z.
    10 hours

    Well said sir... I'm ur big fan👏👏

  • Xaris E.
    11 hours

    Chaat na hai toh Ice cream Chaat..Modi Ji se kuch nahi milega

  • Kaushik C.
    12 hours

    He is an opportunist for ever.

  • Mohan R.
    13 hours

    Mr Subrato please what is hostel fees in JNU. Compare with any other University.

  • Sanjay P.
    13 hours

    He is favouring Pakistan,who wants your advice selfish cricketer who stands in front of stumps whole day and scores only 25 runs.played for his own record

  • Sam D.
    13 hours

    Time changes tune changes. Are we made cowards or we were born cowards

  • Darasing H.
    13 hours

    crash all these movements modi

  • Venkatesh P.
    13 hours

    BRUTE EVERY BODY SHOULD TALK AGAINST HINDU .

  • Thaika S.
    13 hours

    Many of our talented workers technicians intellects were sitting in stadium for 10 hours and doing nothing except shouting because of cricketers like you.... And watching poof dancing... Please make a awareness video on that too

  • H R.
    14 hours

    respects...

  • Rakesh D.
    15 hours

    WHAT IS HE TRYING TO CONVEY, DOUBLE EDGED. CRICKET MAY BE YOUR FEATHER, BUT HERE KEEP YOURSELF OUT AND CREATE NO FURTHER CONFUSION. FIRSTLY CORRECT YOUR PERCEPTION, "THE COUNTRY IS NOT IN TURMOIL" IDIOT. SECONDLY "THE STUDENTS ARE NOT ON STREETS". THIRDLY YOU DON'T HAVE THE REQUISITE KNOWLEDGE TO SPEAK, THEREFORE WHO IS YOUR AUDIENCE & WHERE?

  • Nasir C.
    16 hours

    Gavaskar is misleading information in an idiot way.He said invasion by neibhours in 1965 war.how can a country with 5 times less forces nd size of country can invade.it was other way round. indian nd Indian supermacy syndrome let it invaded by india.

  • Simte D.
    16 hours

    Stupid bootlicker

  • Adnan K.
    17 hours

    Legend

  • Debasis D.
    17 hours

    Excellent ,Mr Gavaskar,the living legend.

  • Kalyani B.
    17 hours

    A great fan of yours, Sir. But I humbly disagree with you on this. The youth have always led the protests in every country. It is good that our children are selflessly working for protecting our Constitution.

  • Krishna M.
    19 hours

    I have great respect for Gavaskar's achievements and outlook. But, he is not correct here. His hypothesis is specious.

  • Chatur B.
    19 hours

    Well we will not ask for banning gawaskar. He is a great person and also he have his own opinion. That's the basics different between we and chaddi vakta.