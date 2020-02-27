back
Supreme Court Judge Makes A Case For Dissent
"You may be disrespectful to the government, but the government and country are two different things," says Deepak Gupta. The Supreme Court judge appealed for more tolerance of political opposition at the Supreme Court Bar Association lecture series.
02/27/2020 4:57 AM
69 comments
Ahmad S.11 hours
Whatsapp educated folks will never comprehend this.
Srinivasa G.18 hours
People just chose the government. Majority are ok with BJP. And for your kind information BJP is not persecuting Muslims. Muslims have a quality called Jihad.
Srinivasa G.18 hours
He is commenting against BJP government.
Shivam R.a day
Loyalty to the country - always. Loyalty to the government - when it deserves.
Zeeshan A.a day
These kind of judges gets transferred to somewhere else whenever they try to do something good
Mihir N.a day
bhai ye anti national lagta hai🤣
Sumbul K.a day
👍
Deepak T.a day
We strongly support caa nrc and npr
Arpan C.a day
Inko koi democracy bol de to inko anti caa sunai deta ha .
Ghrasool R.a day
I love your wise words
Shan D.2 days
just some good thoughts. Nothing political
Ganes C.2 days
he is blind .he cannot see Muslim want to take over india using different tactics .
J P.2 days
Appreciated
Aaditya Y.2 days
👍
Ranganatha B.2 days
Why those comming in favor hiding their true face using dummy.
Sanjit M.2 days
Democracy can't be absolute. Rights and duties implies together. Those who have taken the parts of National capital hostage for more than last eighty days in the name of Democratic rights can be justified? Constitution means for them only ? What about the Constitutional rights of those millions of good and law abiding citizens irrespective of colour, creeds and age groups who have been compelled to bear a tremendous miseries for such so called democratic gatherings ? What is the role of the honorable Supreme Court in this case? Have the SC passed proper fruitful order on the administration to take all possible action to vacate Shahin Bag immediately from illegally occupied public who waged an war against the State? No, very astonishingly, no. The argument that a large gathering can't be dispersed forcefully is not at all tenable also because we have witnessed how Baba Ram Rahim was arrested and how many from the agitated supporters were brutally killed by the police on the behest of the advisory issued by the honorable SC. Here the the honorable SC preferred to safeguard the sentiments of the majoritarian butchering the sentiments of the thousands of Baba's ardent disciples who were definitely in minority. Sentiments of majority should always be honoured in a democratic administration. One has the right to differ but must not at the cost of the Nation. Those who are opposing the CAA they should have faith on the SC because the matter is already lying in the table of the Highest Court of the Nation. But they are not opposing simply the Govt. their target is our Nation. Can the honorable Supreme Court ask those opposing the CAA a simple question "Why they made entire nation into a battlefield, why they ransacked the properties of the innocent citizens and also the nation why they became the instrument of vandalism and why for they lost faith on the judiciary? The Nation will, off course, follow the proceedings.
Pravin R.3 days
JANTA(MAJORITY) IS JANAARDAN (GOD) , NO ONE CAN CHALLENGE GOD
Pravin R.3 days
IF MINORITY IS NOT WILLING TO FOLLOW MAJORITY THEN IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ACCEPT THAT MAJORITY FOLLOW MINORITY
Abhinandan B.3 days
Are judges supposed to give lectures about anything they like anywhere or are there views specific to a particular question presented to them during court hours. Anyways his views are reference but no new idea.
Marcus L.3 days
Let's pray for our country, that this kind of person should be born in every indians heart