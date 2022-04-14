back

Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor's secret chat decoded

When Lok Sabha looked like a classroom full of uninterested students. 👀

08/04/2022 3:48 PMupdated: 08/04/2022 3:50 PM
604 comments

  • Jyoti R.
    5 days

    What a swag Mr .Tharoor...he is priceless dictionary ....but he is not affordable

  • Prem P.
    6 days

    Undeserving candidates

  • Bharath K.
    6 days

    Kozhi sasi

  • Mousumi M.
    14/04/2022 19:11

    No wondrr this country has gone down the drain along with manners etiquettes too🤣🤣

  • Senthil R.
    14/04/2022 14:47

    Very long time Congress party always in past 70 yrs is doing the same with kashmir issues but always lamb will trust butcher so sad 😔

  • Tejas K.
    13/04/2022 13:52

    Speaker should have written his name on the board and made him stand on the desk 😂😂

  • Vaishnavi W.
    13/04/2022 11:40

    🤣

  • Sandeep C.
    13/04/2022 10:56

    🤣

  • Binny M.
    13/04/2022 09:42

    Yep his father belongs to Ukraine, what a 😀😀😀

  • Showkat A.
    13/04/2022 07:30

    Great 👍 this moron doesn't deserve any attention, well donee 😜

  • Gunjan S.
    12/04/2022 20:19

    How cute is Tharoor 😂

  • Ujjwal U.
    12/04/2022 18:36

    Free ka sab hai unko aur kya chahiye mcdon ko

  • Saramma M.
    12/04/2022 14:02

    Camera loves Sashi...

  • Rakesh S.
    12/04/2022 09:02

    देख ऐसे रहा हौ जैसे बिल मे से चूहा

  • Siva K.
    12/04/2022 07:53

    Vps

  • Siva K.
    12/04/2022 07:53

    The people in India are vpd

  • Karan N.
    12/04/2022 07:47

    He's In Parliament For Some Vocabulary & Chit Chat 🧐

  • Hemant C.
    12/04/2022 07:30

    𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚋𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛, 𝚠𝚎 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚜𝚎 𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚎𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚏𝚊𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚜.., 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚝𝚑𝚢 𝙸𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊

  • Poulomi M.
    12/04/2022 06:53

    It seems the 7/8 class room 😁

  • Clara A.
    12/04/2022 03:08

    Looks like our class 11 batch corner classroom remember our days 😂😂 only difference is our conversation wasn't messing up public life

