Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor's secret chat decoded
When Lok Sabha looked like a classroom full of uninterested students. 👀
08/04/2022 3:48 PMupdated: 08/04/2022 3:50 PM
604 comments
Jyoti R.5 days
What a swag Mr .Tharoor...he is priceless dictionary ....but he is not affordable
Prem P.6 days
Undeserving candidates
Bharath K.6 days
Kozhi sasi
Mousumi M.14/04/2022 19:11
No wondrr this country has gone down the drain along with manners etiquettes too🤣🤣
Senthil R.14/04/2022 14:47
Very long time Congress party always in past 70 yrs is doing the same with kashmir issues but always lamb will trust butcher so sad 😔
Tejas K.13/04/2022 13:52
Speaker should have written his name on the board and made him stand on the desk 😂😂
Vaishnavi W.13/04/2022 11:40
🤣
Sandeep C.13/04/2022 10:56
🤣
Binny M.13/04/2022 09:42
Yep his father belongs to Ukraine, what a 😀😀😀
Showkat A.13/04/2022 07:30
Great 👍 this moron doesn't deserve any attention, well donee 😜
Gunjan S.12/04/2022 20:19
How cute is Tharoor 😂
Ujjwal U.12/04/2022 18:36
Free ka sab hai unko aur kya chahiye mcdon ko
Saramma M.12/04/2022 14:02
Camera loves Sashi...
Rakesh S.12/04/2022 09:02
देख ऐसे रहा हौ जैसे बिल मे से चूहा
Siva K.12/04/2022 07:53
Vps
Siva K.12/04/2022 07:53
The people in India are vpd
Karan N.12/04/2022 07:47
He's In Parliament For Some Vocabulary & Chit Chat 🧐
Hemant C.12/04/2022 07:30
𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚋𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛, 𝚠𝚎 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚜𝚎 𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚎𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚏𝚊𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚜.., 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚝𝚑𝚢 𝙸𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊
Poulomi M.12/04/2022 06:53
It seems the 7/8 class room 😁
Clara A.12/04/2022 03:08
Looks like our class 11 batch corner classroom remember our days 😂😂 only difference is our conversation wasn't messing up public life