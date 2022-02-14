back

Supriya Sule's History Lesson To Tejasvi Surya

BJP’s Tejasvi Surya trashed the Congress party’s “dynasty” politics. Then, NCP’s Supriya Sule reminded him where he came from.

14/02/2022 5:09 PM
Portraits

  1. 8:56

    The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma

  2. 2:48

    The mystery of Dadar's missing dog

  3. 3:58

    When Modi slighted SP on terror track record

  4. 1:45

    They wished their teacher a melodious goodbye

  5. 3:46

    When a Mumbai couple's wedding went viral

  6. 1:51

    Coach Dravid’s two cents on Saha saga

1211 comments

  • Jaswant S.
    2 hours

    Truth is modi is ruining India selling all government properties

  • Ummer A.
    3 hours

    This tejaswi surya is a shit, and CEO of the factory of lies

  • Rayappa N.
    4 hours

    Stupid idiot fellow talking nonsense

  • Arvind H.
    5 hours

    Are yaar. Pls don't take him seriously. He is not here to prove anything about this goverment. He is actually making his ground for the portfolio of I&B or HRD ministry if the BJP comes to power in 2024. That's all..

  • Rajesh V.
    7 hours

    Bengaluru is now . 🔥 place of idiots and worst city to live .in ..all religions bull shit ...yyaarrr .. technology is supreme 😎 da . ❤️

  • Singarayar A.
    8 hours

    ???

  • Taber S.
    10 hours

    This piece of shit is a racist bigot

  • Azam S.
    20 hours

    Surya no popularity on fake & chutiya speach

  • Raihanul I.
    20 hours

    The shouting goat Godi ji

  • P.r. P.
    20 hours

    Side effects of Sasta Sukha Nasha , Tejasvi Surya have over consumed the addicted substance caugh in Gujarat Port 😂😂😂

  • Praks P.
    21 hours

    Surya is the most talented stand up comedian. Great job bro. You should join Kapil Sharma show

  • Isha T.
    21 hours

    No one care bout India or Indian just worried bout ruler and party . 😂😂

  • Isaivanan I.
    21 hours

    அசிங்கப்பட்டான் பாஜகக்காரன் 😆😆😆😆

  • Ralph D.
    a day

    This minister came to parliament without doing his homework, not knowing the history and being flush shame

  • Chinnaraj K.
    a day

    Whether he is in India or in abroad ?. How he was elected to the parliament?. The great lier

  • Hari P.
    a day

    Damocratized Economy to allow his chosen ones' benefits.

  • Kiran E.
    a day

    Tejasvi shem shem

  • Shahul H.
    a day

    Maha andhbhakt

  • Shobhit H.
    a day

    karwa li bejatti🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sana K.
    a day

    well then I'm the princess of congress since l'm Unemployed🤣🤣thanks for letting me know that😇

