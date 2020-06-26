back

Surat Cops Assault Bank Staffer In Her Office

She went to work at the bank braving a pandemic. She ended up in a hospital nursing a fractured back. The outrageous incident was caught on camera. 😲

06/26/2020 1:27 PM
947 comments

  • Sam T.
    2 days

    Nature..

  • Srivani K.
    3 days

    Is just suspending is ok?

  • Arman K.
    5 days

    The worst thing is still he is not punished

  • Kenjung K.
    5 days

    Prison for you, you bloody cocksucker???..have more respect for humanity, who you think you are???

  • Debbie A.
    6 days

    He should lose his job and go to prison for assault. What's the matter with these men

  • Amardeep B.
    6 days

    What is the use of suspension..that idiot after rejoining will repeat the same.

  • Sunny D.
    6 days

    This is what is wrong with the system. Why does it take a minister’s intervention? He should have been fired immediately.

  • Elisha G.
    07/13/2020 09:25

    Remove this police from service

  • TöaLym C.
    07/13/2020 09:10

    I don't give a shit about this bank employee bcuz they deserve it.

  • Amor T.
    07/13/2020 07:32

    Instant dismissal

  • Fathima Z.
    07/13/2020 04:02

    He need to get dismissal

  • Rajeev K.
    07/13/2020 01:48

    Generally Bankers face anguish of I'll mannerisms by Customers. It's a daily phenomenon and not only this, they also file false allegations & claims in Banking ombudsman. RBI & concern bank higher authority must protect from false allegations

  • Chingkhei N.
    07/12/2020 18:57

    Indian bank staff specially SBI employee are just too much..

  • Suj H.
    07/11/2020 15:21

    His spine should be broken. Totally disgusting behaviour

  • Ave O.
    07/11/2020 12:51

    India pls Women fight for your right here in Philippines man respect women very much coz women here r fighter

  • Suganthan P.
    07/10/2020 16:17

    I hope the public of his area beat the shit of this bastard

  • Suganthan P.
    07/10/2020 16:16

    So police fools that needs to uphold the law can break the law? Wow what a wonderful law!

  • Akhand P.
    07/10/2020 09:21

    well may be he had work pressure too.

  • Shivam S.
    07/10/2020 03:14

    bhai sab print kar dihe.. mana mat karihe..😂😂

  • Venkatesh K.
    07/10/2020 00:48

    That's it? Bad cops are protected worldwide