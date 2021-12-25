back

Surat Man Arranges Mass Wedding For Hundreds Of Women

Here’s how a businessman from Gujarat turned into a “father” for thousands of girls…

18/12/2021 2:27 PMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:35 PM
  • 335.1K
  • 161

147 comments

  • Fatema B.
    25/12/2021 14:43

    India badly needs these type of adult. What a modern and peaceful way of thinking. Each girl is the daughter of somebody who alive or sadly passed away. We need a just world where everyone should respect each other despite their differences.

  • Akeela K.
    24/12/2021 18:53

    These type of citizens are pride of India....

  • Shafiq S.
    23/12/2021 14:33

    Actually he will go in jannah

  • Shafiq S.
    23/12/2021 14:31

    Salute sir

  • Nikesh M.
    23/12/2021 13:27

    Agar kisike pass asey kisi Item ya Dhandewali ya Chamiya ka Contact Number hoga toh muje Personally Message karo Item ka Game Bajane ki liye Acha CASH Duga 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💸💸💸💸💸💸 💸💸💸 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰

  • Monty B.
    23/12/2021 07:46

    May your initiative encourage others too

  • Machiraju S.
    23/12/2021 05:40

    You are a real Diamond Sir.

  • Mohammed S.
    23/12/2021 04:16

    Excellent personality

  • Chandan K.
    23/12/2021 03:52

    Wow 🤩😍 truly respected person. He is more richer than ambani. I wish 🙏 in future I can also do contribute.

  • Ahmed M.
    22/12/2021 23:36

    Wonderful work sir this is what India is about

  • Firoz S.
    22/12/2021 20:10

    Dil se Slam

  • Cool P.
    22/12/2021 16:51

    Bhagwan ap par kripa banae rakhe sirji 🙏🏻 bahut he badhiya kaam kiya h apne

  • Jay J.
    22/12/2021 15:27

    Nice god bless this pious person it is the great work very appreciative

  • Shamjeer S.
    22/12/2021 11:22

    Real Indian

  • Leena S.
    22/12/2021 00:10

    As per indian culture kanyadhan is one of the biggest dhan, God bless you sir for making their special day very beautiful 🙏🙏🙏

  • Asad H.
    21/12/2021 15:03

    Obviously he is business, and in business you hire a risk and get the profit.

  • Sarfi J.
    21/12/2021 14:02

    No words for you sir ♥️

  • Remsanga C.
    21/12/2021 12:46

    Pure heart✌✌✌❤

  • Utham S.
    21/12/2021 12:37

    Details on how to reach that trust

  • Sarina J.
    21/12/2021 12:14

    Good job

