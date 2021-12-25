back
Surat Man Arranges Mass Wedding For Hundreds Of Women
Here’s how a businessman from Gujarat turned into a “father” for thousands of girls…
18/12/2021 2:27 PMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:35 PM
- 335.1K
- 5.5K
- 161
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
147 comments
Fatema B.25/12/2021 14:43
India badly needs these type of adult. What a modern and peaceful way of thinking. Each girl is the daughter of somebody who alive or sadly passed away. We need a just world where everyone should respect each other despite their differences.
Akeela K.24/12/2021 18:53
These type of citizens are pride of India....
Shafiq S.23/12/2021 14:33
Actually he will go in jannah
Shafiq S.23/12/2021 14:31
Salute sir
Nikesh M.23/12/2021 13:27
Agar kisike pass asey kisi Item ya Dhandewali ya Chamiya ka Contact Number hoga toh muje Personally Message karo Item ka Game Bajane ki liye Acha CASH Duga 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💸💸💸💸💸💸 💸💸💸 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰
Monty B.23/12/2021 07:46
May your initiative encourage others too
Machiraju S.23/12/2021 05:40
You are a real Diamond Sir.
Mohammed S.23/12/2021 04:16
Excellent personality
Chandan K.23/12/2021 03:52
Wow 🤩😍 truly respected person. He is more richer than ambani. I wish 🙏 in future I can also do contribute.
Ahmed M.22/12/2021 23:36
Wonderful work sir this is what India is about
Firoz S.22/12/2021 20:10
Dil se Slam
Cool P.22/12/2021 16:51
Bhagwan ap par kripa banae rakhe sirji 🙏🏻 bahut he badhiya kaam kiya h apne
Jay J.22/12/2021 15:27
Nice god bless this pious person it is the great work very appreciative
Shamjeer S.22/12/2021 11:22
Real Indian
Leena S.22/12/2021 00:10
As per indian culture kanyadhan is one of the biggest dhan, God bless you sir for making their special day very beautiful 🙏🙏🙏
Asad H.21/12/2021 15:03
Obviously he is business, and in business you hire a risk and get the profit.
Sarfi J.21/12/2021 14:02
No words for you sir ♥️
Remsanga C.21/12/2021 12:46
Pure heart✌✌✌❤
Utham S.21/12/2021 12:37
Details on how to reach that trust
Sarina J.21/12/2021 12:14
Good job