Surprise Prediction By Prashant Kishor

यह व्यक्ति बहुत शातिर दिमाग है। बीजेपी को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भ्रमित करने को प्रयासरत है। इस पर कोई भी विश्वास न करें। बीजेपी को अपनी रणनीति प्रशांत किशोर की चालों को ध्यान में रखकर बनानी चाहिए।
Modiji 🕉
Amit shah is real man not modi… even a kid knows ds now ..
सबसे बड़ा रुपिया,,,
I would love someone like prashant kishor as PM of India than bewkoof Rahul..
His best strategy - Kejriwal pe ink , Mamata pe attack , Jagan Reddy pe attack , aur pata nhi kya kya karega.
I think corruption is the biggest reason behind the fall of the congress party and another reason is that the Congress never raised India's voice on geopolitical matters and prefer to remain silent instead, congress never focused on defence aspects of the country. I remember in the year 2012 Former army chief VK Singh wrote a letter to Manmohan Singh which stated that India doesn't have much ammunition left and can fight up to 15 day's only if war occurs, so this corrupt party put our nation's security in danger, their true hypocrisy exposed when they sit in opposition, I don't think so any educated well knowledgeable person will vote for congress. a handful of leftists pseudo-liberal barks on social media about the achievements of Congress and try to justify the political sin of Congress but by doing so they might be able to convince themselves, but how Modi is popular among the youth that you won't see on social media but in election results you'll certainly feel the difference.
Not surprise B**th or Brut..Modi will win.
Because he is joining politics
That's reverse psychology at play, he did the same thing during WB elections.
OHhh this THE crook help install virus into gullible Indian public. U will Rot. Good Congress shown U THE door at first instance. 2024 the Jumlaa will end. Its the people. Smart India woke up.
Pk is wrong their is problem with rahul gandhi 😂😂
EVM jindabaad....BJP ka last option....😂😂😂
Ghar wapsi of PK ? 😂😂
People are still voting modi because, out of 100rs atleast 70rs is being used to build infrastructure. Earlier congress collected 50rs and used 20rs for infrastructure. Outcome corruption still remains but development has tripled and india is fast improving, thousands of start-up companies emerging, and we are moving towards self reliance. That is why people are accepting modi
Spot on PK 👍
Now TMC to Prashant Kishor be like Party badal liya
Actually we as a common man do criticize for the price hike of fuel like LPG petrol and diesel. Its like a thorn that we are wearing it no matter what any government is there... common man is going to suffer.
What did he did at the past ?
He want any government to control and manage that's the reason modi sidelined him and he shivered not now doing all efforts to control Indian politics
495 comments
Sushil N.2 days
यह व्यक्ति बहुत शातिर दिमाग है। बीजेपी को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भ्रमित करने को प्रयासरत है। इस पर कोई भी विश्वास न करें। बीजेपी को अपनी रणनीति प्रशांत किशोर की चालों को ध्यान में रखकर बनानी चाहिए।
Chandni S.3 days
Modiji 🕉
Aamir B.3 days
Amit shah is real man not modi… even a kid knows ds now ..
Kumar K.3 days
सबसे बड़ा रुपिया,,,
Sagar P.5 days
I would love someone like prashant kishor as PM of India than bewkoof Rahul..
Keshav R.5 days
His best strategy - Kejriwal pe ink , Mamata pe attack , Jagan Reddy pe attack , aur pata nhi kya kya karega.
Ashutosh M.6 days
I think corruption is the biggest reason behind the fall of the congress party and another reason is that the Congress never raised India's voice on geopolitical matters and prefer to remain silent instead, congress never focused on defence aspects of the country. I remember in the year 2012 Former army chief VK Singh wrote a letter to Manmohan Singh which stated that India doesn't have much ammunition left and can fight up to 15 day's only if war occurs, so this corrupt party put our nation's security in danger, their true hypocrisy exposed when they sit in opposition, I don't think so any educated well knowledgeable person will vote for congress. a handful of leftists pseudo-liberal barks on social media about the achievements of Congress and try to justify the political sin of Congress but by doing so they might be able to convince themselves, but how Modi is popular among the youth that you won't see on social media but in election results you'll certainly feel the difference.
Bhairab P.16/11/2021 10:14
Not surprise B**th or Brut..Modi will win.
Pramita G.16/11/2021 10:08
Because he is joining politics
Aditya V.15/11/2021 15:06
That's reverse psychology at play, he did the same thing during WB elections.
Victor M.14/11/2021 04:17
OHhh this THE crook help install virus into gullible Indian public. U will Rot. Good Congress shown U THE door at first instance. 2024 the Jumlaa will end. Its the people. Smart India woke up.
AmAn P.14/11/2021 01:45
Pk is wrong their is problem with rahul gandhi 😂😂
Sharvan S.13/11/2021 06:47
EVM jindabaad....BJP ka last option....😂😂😂
Mayur J.13/11/2021 01:50
Ghar wapsi of PK ? 😂😂
Balasubramanya B.12/11/2021 03:37
People are still voting modi because, out of 100rs atleast 70rs is being used to build infrastructure. Earlier congress collected 50rs and used 20rs for infrastructure. Outcome corruption still remains but development has tripled and india is fast improving, thousands of start-up companies emerging, and we are moving towards self reliance. That is why people are accepting modi
Kamal A.09/11/2021 21:19
Spot on PK 👍
Parikshit S.09/11/2021 03:13
Now TMC to Prashant Kishor be like Party badal liya
Dinesh T.08/11/2021 23:05
Actually we as a common man do criticize for the price hike of fuel like LPG petrol and diesel. Its like a thorn that we are wearing it no matter what any government is there... common man is going to suffer.
Adil M.08/11/2021 20:40
What did he did at the past ?
Anuj K.08/11/2021 09:06
He want any government to control and manage that's the reason modi sidelined him and he shivered not now doing all efforts to control Indian politics