Sushma Swaraj: 1952-2019

The life of Sushma Swaraj, the firebrand with a healing touch.

08/19/2019 1:44 PM
  • Dipankar B.
    09/24/2019 14:29

    এই দিদি ভাই কে আমরা আর পাব না

  • Sundaran E.
    09/20/2019 05:58

    pranamam sushamaji

  • Prakash P.
    09/12/2019 09:10

    Great leader of our country.

  • Balbir S.
    09/12/2019 07:25

    जिंदगी के सफर में गुज़र जाते हैं जो मुकाम बो फिर नहीं आते बो फिर नहीं आते

  • Ranjita M.
    09/12/2019 07:20

    Just Salute

  • Nizam L.
    09/12/2019 06:34

    Salam .

  • Ravinder P.
    09/12/2019 06:09

    Real me late sushma ji was very nice lady in politics. Rip.

  • Avinash S.
    09/12/2019 05:54

    Mother of India

  • Chanchala H.
    09/12/2019 04:15

    Jai Bharath Mahan hai. 🎉🎉

  • Sima S.
    09/12/2019 02:02

    She is great

  • Raj J.
    09/12/2019 01:42

    Such a minister n lady who was full of motherhood will not return

  • Amit C.
    09/11/2019 18:28

    Very respectful political leader in our country.

  • Vinayak R.
    09/11/2019 15:56

    Inspired human

  • Mustaque A.
    09/11/2019 15:49

    Kutte

  • Mustaque A.
    09/11/2019 15:49

    Gote

  • Pranab K.
    09/11/2019 14:48

    Salute mem

  • Debasish R.
    09/11/2019 14:43

    We have lost one of the best politician with kind heart woman.

  • P J.
    09/11/2019 14:12

    N bhuto n BHAVISHYATI

  • G K.
    09/11/2019 11:45

    Nicesosamji

  • Sundaran E.
    09/11/2019 11:15

    pranamam