Sushma Swaraj: 1952-2019

The life of Sushma Swaraj, the firebrand with a healing touch.
696 comments
Dipankar B.09/24/2019 14:29
এই দিদি ভাই কে আমরা আর পাব না
Sundaran E.09/20/2019 05:58
pranamam sushamaji
Prakash P.09/12/2019 09:10
Great leader of our country.
Balbir S.09/12/2019 07:25
जिंदगी के सफर में गुज़र जाते हैं जो मुकाम बो फिर नहीं आते बो फिर नहीं आते
Ranjita M.09/12/2019 07:20
Just Salute
Nizam L.09/12/2019 06:34
Salam .
Ravinder P.09/12/2019 06:09
Real me late sushma ji was very nice lady in politics. Rip.
Avinash S.09/12/2019 05:54
Mother of India
Chanchala H.09/12/2019 04:15
Jai Bharath Mahan hai. 🎉🎉
Sima S.09/12/2019 02:02
She is great
Raj J.09/12/2019 01:42
Such a minister n lady who was full of motherhood will not return
Amit C.09/11/2019 18:28
Very respectful political leader in our country.
Vinayak R.09/11/2019 15:56
Inspired human
Mustaque A.09/11/2019 15:49
Kutte
Mustaque A.09/11/2019 15:49
Gote
Pranab K.09/11/2019 14:48
Salute mem
Debasish R.09/11/2019 14:43
We have lost one of the best politician with kind heart woman.
P J.09/11/2019 14:12
N bhuto n BHAVISHYATI
G K.09/11/2019 11:45
Nicesosamji
Sundaran E.09/11/2019 11:15
pranamam