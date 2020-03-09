back
Sushma Swaraj’s Fiery Speech From 1996
Watch Sushma Swaraj at her fervent best in this 1996 video in which she chastises the newly sworn-in HD Deve Gowda government saying the politically expedient alliance was formed to keep the BJP out of power. #tbt
09/03/2020 5:32 AM
Abdul G.6 days
Horse trading is the way.... How state govts are formed.
Jaideep P.6 days
BJP n Modi are disasters! They shd be kept away fm power as power corrupts them more than any other party or coalition!
AtUl K.6 days
आज कोंग्रेसियो की जल रही है इसीलए ये विडीओ याद आया तुम्हें😁😁😁😁😁 Karma s....
AtUl K.6 days
Aaj congresiyo ki jal rhi hai isiliye yeah video yaad aaya tumhe..😁😁
Bhaskar D.6 days
अच्छा हुआ सुषमा जी, आप मोदी जी और अमित शाह जी के राज्य सरकारों के गिराने के खेल से पहले चलीं गई | क्या पता आप ये सब सहन ना कर पातीं 😊😊
Jyotsna G.7 days
This.
Avinash K.7 days
People tend to forget the history.. INC bullied BJP unlike anything.. now karma is falling upon them.. and fir the haters.. just see the agenda which she mentioned.. they've worked on it..
Vaibhav A.7 days
Even she couldn't difference between southern states and called them "south India" only 😂 She was like jammu kashmir ke rajma chawal, punjab ke makki ki roti but when it came to south no state's name just whole zone 😂 By God North Indians need to learn about southern states of India
Sourabh S.09/04/2020 08:40
Best one
Sushila K.09/04/2020 08:08
Best leader
Suman K.09/04/2020 06:43
One speech that changed course of BJP to power !
Shailesh R.09/04/2020 06:36
The meaning of the hindi term "sampradayik" in English is traditional not communal as it is shown in the sub titles."Kommuwad" is the correct meaning of the term communal. Sushma Swaraj never used the term kommuwad through her speach. This shows how a propaganda is planted just by misrepresenting a word to skore a futile political milage. I guess Brute doesn't have Hindi to English dictionary or team to review the mistakes. Or is deliberatey pretending to be blind Online ?
Abdullah A.09/04/2020 04:31
Ab ho rha hai aadhar sab dharmu ka .370 hatgaya cheen ander aagaya .masoom jailu mai aur mujrim satta mai aagya .hogaya vikaas desh ka .economy doob gayi logu k aansuoo mai .
Basit A.09/04/2020 02:29
RIP Sushma Ji!
Ajit M.09/04/2020 01:02
What Hypocrisy! Hahahahaha...
Sadman S.09/03/2020 23:49
Sushma Swaraj at her best
Ritesh A.09/03/2020 23:39
Also how everybody is listening. Our ruling party never let opposition speak.
Shahul H.09/03/2020 22:00
Ayyo pavam mandaya potruchhu
Ankit Y.09/03/2020 19:00
My favourite. Rip Shushma ji.
Xaid I.09/03/2020 17:51
Propaganda is in their Blood