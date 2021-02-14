back

Sushma Swaraj's Graceful Message To Her Rivals

"We oppose each other but we are not enemies." On Sushma Swaraj's 69th birth anniversary, here's a lookback at a light-hearted moment in Parliament, when she was all praise even for her opponents.

14/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 119.5K
  • 109

And even more

  1. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  2. 3:27

    Congress Kicks Off Assam Rallies With Anti-CAA War Cry

  3. 4:25

    Congress MP Explains Opposition To The Farm Bills

  4. 3:08

    Sushma Swaraj's Graceful Message To Her Rivals

  5. 2:41

    BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

  6. 11:07

    Smriti Irani VS Rahul Gandhi On Budget

100 comments

  • Gautam S.
    10 hours

    Well said

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Glory full message all round would

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Amen

  • Krishna M.
    12 hours

    This was the original BJP.

  • Krishna M.
    12 hours

    Great leader.

  • Kanwal J.
    14 hours

    Since 2014 we have lost all good leaders who were supporting the people issues in BJP.From Sh Munde,Madam Sushma,Atalji,Parikar Saab.There may be few names I must hv missed

  • Vama P.
    16 hours

    Loved her ❤🙌RIP sushmaji

  • Ami V.
    17 hours

    Such a graceful personality you were! 🙏🙏🙏

  • Preethi J.
    19 hours

    Education and upbringing make the difference. Refinement and culture need to be learnt by hard work. It does not matter where we are born into, but knowledge, humbleness and right living takes one to great heights🙏❤️

  • Archana U.
    a day

    Such eloquence is rarely seen in our Parliamentarians today! True Gem ❤Miss Her!🙏

  • Masood Q.
    a day

    Big big loss

  • Balaji T.
    2 days

    she was my favorate speaker. In every one of her speeches had agressiveness about issues but with tenderness. she will always be remembered for work in MEA and contribution in indian politics.

  • Ashish S.
    2 days

    Where are these people whom we believed in they were pure and a thought a way to lead and guide and appose and fight within a limit .They had different ways but for the nation for the people and they had ways but a limit and respect for the constitution and for the opposition or the ruling party and all this only for the nation.Where are we lost and where are these people who created a great party who has won seats votes parliament but not hearts of the nation

  • Jatin T.
    2 days

    My request to our PM Please don't pass three farm bills . We are trying to match up with world it doesn't mean we have to follow their policies . We have lots of smarter people who can make new policies which are foolproof .(it's less known fact "farmers are aslo suicide in America ).if we follow current policies govt have no control over economy .if you hold means if you keep the primary sector under psu or in govt control it will help both economy and indians.Services like railway, gas , electricity etc which are essential for living in modern world should be control by govt . If you sell all your property you have no control over economy and our people .

  • Gopal B.
    2 days

    WONDERFUL LEZENDARY BHARATHEEYA SWABHIMANA MAHILA LEADER !! WE CANT SEE ANOTHER PERSON LIKE HER !! SUSHMAAJI AMAR RAHE !!

  • Geeta J.
    2 days

    She was THE BEST

  • P R.
    2 days

    Adorable daughter of Mother india....we truly miss you mam....no one can replace the vacume left by u....

  • Subir R.
    2 days

    Some leaders and parliamentrians will be missed for ever.. live in peace Shushma.Ji

  • Kiran T.
    2 days

    Wow, what an amazing speaker.

  • Sumit S.
    2 days

    Leader in its truest sense ❤️ RIP SUSHMA SWARAJ JI...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.