back
Sushma Swaraj's Graceful Message To Her Rivals
"We oppose each other but we are not enemies." On Sushma Swaraj's 69th birth anniversary, here's a lookback at a light-hearted moment in Parliament, when she was all praise even for her opponents.
14/02/2021 2:57 PM
100 comments
Gautam S.10 hours
Well said
Justindhas11 hours
Glory full message all round would
Justindhas11 hours
Amen
Krishna M.12 hours
This was the original BJP.
Krishna M.12 hours
Great leader.
Kanwal J.14 hours
Since 2014 we have lost all good leaders who were supporting the people issues in BJP.From Sh Munde,Madam Sushma,Atalji,Parikar Saab.There may be few names I must hv missed
Vama P.16 hours
Loved her ❤🙌RIP sushmaji
Ami V.17 hours
Such a graceful personality you were! 🙏🙏🙏
Preethi J.19 hours
Education and upbringing make the difference. Refinement and culture need to be learnt by hard work. It does not matter where we are born into, but knowledge, humbleness and right living takes one to great heights🙏❤️
Archana U.a day
Such eloquence is rarely seen in our Parliamentarians today! True Gem ❤Miss Her!🙏
Masood Q.a day
Big big loss
Balaji T.2 days
she was my favorate speaker. In every one of her speeches had agressiveness about issues but with tenderness. she will always be remembered for work in MEA and contribution in indian politics.
Ashish S.2 days
Where are these people whom we believed in they were pure and a thought a way to lead and guide and appose and fight within a limit .They had different ways but for the nation for the people and they had ways but a limit and respect for the constitution and for the opposition or the ruling party and all this only for the nation.Where are we lost and where are these people who created a great party who has won seats votes parliament but not hearts of the nation
Jatin T.2 days
My request to our PM Please don't pass three farm bills . We are trying to match up with world it doesn't mean we have to follow their policies . We have lots of smarter people who can make new policies which are foolproof .(it's less known fact "farmers are aslo suicide in America ).if we follow current policies govt have no control over economy .if you hold means if you keep the primary sector under psu or in govt control it will help both economy and indians.Services like railway, gas , electricity etc which are essential for living in modern world should be control by govt . If you sell all your property you have no control over economy and our people .
Gopal B.2 days
WONDERFUL LEZENDARY BHARATHEEYA SWABHIMANA MAHILA LEADER !! WE CANT SEE ANOTHER PERSON LIKE HER !! SUSHMAAJI AMAR RAHE !!
Geeta J.2 days
She was THE BEST
P R.2 days
Adorable daughter of Mother india....we truly miss you mam....no one can replace the vacume left by u....
Subir R.2 days
Some leaders and parliamentrians will be missed for ever.. live in peace Shushma.Ji
Kiran T.2 days
Wow, what an amazing speaker.
Sumit S.2 days
Leader in its truest sense ❤️ RIP SUSHMA SWARAJ JI...