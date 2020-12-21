back

Suvendu Adhikari Jumps Ship From TMC To BJP

"Suvendu, if you have self-respect, you will not stay on in TMC." Party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress for the BJP, giving them a prominent Bengali face for the upcoming assembly elections. Could it come in the way of Mamata Banerjee's attempt for a third term?

21/12/2020 5:46 PM
  • 44K
  • 69

And even more

  1. 4:06

    Didi’s Christmas Barb On BJP

  2. 2:35

    Suvendu Adhikari Jumps Ship From TMC To BJP

  3. 3:30

    Kangana Is At It Again

  4. 4:28

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  5. 10:25

    Kafeel Khan's Long Road To Freedom

  6. 4:28

    When Kejriwal Tore The Farm Laws

66 comments

  • Eleanora M.
    an hour

    We really don't want BJP in Bengal.. we will become unsafe if they come in.. Mamta Banerjee is managing efficiently.. No restrictions of any kind be it religious or anything... We common people are suffering due to such rise in prices because of this BJP .. Just No

  • Prashanth S.
    2 hours

    Brut India is a congress supporter. Another far leftist journalism

  • Tombing T.
    3 hours

    Shame! Shame! Sold out souls and law makers merchant, the Tadipaar!

  • Soumen S.
    4 hours

    Vikkha chaiche moka do. ...😂😂😂

  • VR P.
    5 hours

    BJP is not a choise ,it is a reality ,accept it .😓

  • Smriti S.
    5 hours

    Hello Do you want to earn money easily using just your phone Only serious people add me. Directly on Whatsapp Thank You. @ +916901587476

  • Mamta K.
    6 hours

    Arey mat dena mauka BJP ko, you will repent in the future

  • Rohit M.
    6 hours

    Shame on u on the eve of election ur consinces told u to leave TMC which gave u everything, shame

  • Robert S.
    7 hours

    No to bjp

  • Dulal S.
    7 hours

    Tor maar vatarer bangla .chudir vai.tor maar nang k dibi.

  • Suvo K.
    9 hours

    আসা করি নচিকেতার গানটা সবার মনে আছে।।এই তার প্রমান।। আসল ব্যাপার টা হচ্ছে দেশের জনগণ কে বা কি? নিজেদের অবস্থান সংরক্ষণ করতে ব্যাস্ত এই নেতা নেত্রী রা।।

  • Sudhir D.
    10 hours

    France is a big developed country and loads of News material. What are you guys trying to accomplish in India after all

  • Sanjay G.
    11 hours

    Emotional address for sure. Was he ignored by TMC in his I'll health. Seems to have taken it tonheart. Ahem ..

  • Fahad H.
    11 hours

    chup madarchod

  • Shibaji D.
    11 hours

    Dutoi boro gambat

  • Rita P.
    12 hours

    Eak. Our banda BJP washing machine me dhul kar apne ko aur apne jamir to chamkaneki daud me samil ho gaya 😅😅😅😅🤣🤣

  • Rajesh G.
    12 hours

    See the latest 2 monkey of 2020

  • Saurav B.
    12 hours

    ...one more wicket gone....

  • Stylexo I.
    12 hours

    Right decision!!! Mamata Banerjee kauke somman deyni r debeona...uni banglar maa hoye thakte Chan...Bangla onar parental property noi seta bujhiye dite Hobe R ei Hindi Bangla dondo lagiye kono labh ...jonota Jane ki kora uchit

  • Samuel D.
    12 hours

    We don't want BJP in Bengal. BJP satay away from Bengal.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.