Suvendu Adhikari Jumps Ship From TMC To BJP
"Suvendu, if you have self-respect, you will not stay on in TMC." Party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress for the BJP, giving them a prominent Bengali face for the upcoming assembly elections. Could it come in the way of Mamata Banerjee's attempt for a third term?
21/12/2020 5:46 PM
66 comments
Eleanora M.an hour
We really don't want BJP in Bengal.. we will become unsafe if they come in.. Mamta Banerjee is managing efficiently.. No restrictions of any kind be it religious or anything... We common people are suffering due to such rise in prices because of this BJP .. Just No
Prashanth S.2 hours
Brut India is a congress supporter. Another far leftist journalism
Tombing T.3 hours
Shame! Shame! Sold out souls and law makers merchant, the Tadipaar!
Soumen S.4 hours
Vikkha chaiche moka do. ...😂😂😂
VR P.5 hours
BJP is not a choise ,it is a reality ,accept it .😓
Smriti S.5 hours
Mamta K.6 hours
Arey mat dena mauka BJP ko, you will repent in the future
Rohit M.6 hours
Shame on u on the eve of election ur consinces told u to leave TMC which gave u everything, shame
Robert S.7 hours
No to bjp
Dulal S.7 hours
Tor maar vatarer bangla .chudir vai.tor maar nang k dibi.
Suvo K.9 hours
আসা করি নচিকেতার গানটা সবার মনে আছে।।এই তার প্রমান।। আসল ব্যাপার টা হচ্ছে দেশের জনগণ কে বা কি? নিজেদের অবস্থান সংরক্ষণ করতে ব্যাস্ত এই নেতা নেত্রী রা।।
Sudhir D.10 hours
France is a big developed country and loads of News material. What are you guys trying to accomplish in India after all
Sanjay G.11 hours
Emotional address for sure. Was he ignored by TMC in his I'll health. Seems to have taken it tonheart. Ahem ..
Fahad H.11 hours
chup madarchod
Shibaji D.11 hours
Dutoi boro gambat
Rita P.12 hours
Eak. Our banda BJP washing machine me dhul kar apne ko aur apne jamir to chamkaneki daud me samil ho gaya 😅😅😅😅🤣🤣
Rajesh G.12 hours
See the latest 2 monkey of 2020
Saurav B.12 hours
...one more wicket gone....
Stylexo I.12 hours
Right decision!!! Mamata Banerjee kauke somman deyni r debeona...uni banglar maa hoye thakte Chan...Bangla onar parental property noi seta bujhiye dite Hobe R ei Hindi Bangla dondo lagiye kono labh ...jonota Jane ki kora uchit
Samuel D.12 hours
We don't want BJP in Bengal. BJP satay away from Bengal.