Swept Away, The Fury of Telangana Floods

These unnerving visuals from Telangana show the destruction caused by incessant rainfall which began on October 12. ⛈

15/10/2020 11:42 AM
  • 70.2K
  • 26

    Swept Away, The Fury of Telangana Floods

19 comments

  • Aksheta M.
    5 hours

    Illegal construction plus no proper drainage system

  • ইজাজ আ.
    7 hours

    Hope it will go away as soon as possible But as an Assamese, let me ask you THE QUESTION, " FIRST TIME?"

  • Jaswant S.
    7 hours

    This is octo worst for Hyderabad Telenga .Andhara and others like Bengal. BIHARhas alredy faced it. Corona 2020. Flood oct 2020. Bad leap year.

  • Ghusha P.
    8 hours

    hahahaa...saaab upar wala kaaa khel hey...e serf suruwaat hey

  • Sani B.
    8 hours

    India need some serious change for controlling flood. Passing extra water shouldn't be an issue if government shows a little more efforts. Can't we connect the whole country over canals..no prayers would be enough for this destruction..need funds, better medical support and quick removal and cleaning of the debris to fight this.

  • Sayeed A.
    9 hours

    The Hyderabad's polititions are responsible for this they've done illegal plotting on many ponds,tanks and other water bodies this all happened in old city which mostly ruled by AIMIM ,and also the state government had ignored old city !

  • Sayeed A.
    9 hours

    More visuals https://www.facebook.com/487660304755241/posts/1511830855671509/?app=fbl

  • Parinaz M.
    9 hours

    This is so bad .

  • Dashwin T.
    10 hours

    What was he doing there when it is heavily raining.

  • Dipesh Z.
    10 hours

    Lack of infrastructure. Illegal structures constructed everywhere. No proper outlets or clean ups of gutter systems leads to choking and water flooding of streets . These are just the basic problems in many cities , specially

  • Guru P.
    10 hours

    Prayers for Hyderabad to recover from this peril 🙏

  • Heera N.
    10 hours

    Where is rest of India who got together to help kerala. No help for hyd.

  • Lado L.
    10 hours

    😮

  • Srijan S.
    10 hours

    beya obostha to Hyderabad

  • Moin U.
    10 hours

    https://youtu.be/3JhdoyRL-h0

  • Kardi L.
    10 hours

    Devastating..!! Prayers for the state...!!

  • Dinga S.
    10 hours

    Dafaq is he doing there? I'm sure he's got lot of time before the flood rise to that level.

  • Tanima M.
    10 hours

    Cursed year 😥

  • Brut India
    10 hours

    Why is flooding so common in many of our cities? https://www.cnbctv18.com/infrastructure/why-do-indian-cities-flood-every-year-6973431.htm

