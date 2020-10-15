back
Swept Away, The Fury of Telangana Floods
These unnerving visuals from Telangana show the destruction caused by incessant rainfall which began on October 12. ⛈
15/10/2020 11:42 AM
19 comments
Aksheta M.5 hours
Illegal construction plus no proper drainage system
ইজাজ আ.7 hours
Hope it will go away as soon as possible But as an Assamese, let me ask you THE QUESTION, " FIRST TIME?"
Jaswant S.7 hours
This is octo worst for Hyderabad Telenga .Andhara and others like Bengal. BIHARhas alredy faced it. Corona 2020. Flood oct 2020. Bad leap year.
Ghusha P.8 hours
hahahaa...saaab upar wala kaaa khel hey...e serf suruwaat hey
Sani B.8 hours
India need some serious change for controlling flood. Passing extra water shouldn't be an issue if government shows a little more efforts. Can't we connect the whole country over canals..no prayers would be enough for this destruction..need funds, better medical support and quick removal and cleaning of the debris to fight this.
Sayeed A.9 hours
The Hyderabad's polititions are responsible for this they've done illegal plotting on many ponds,tanks and other water bodies this all happened in old city which mostly ruled by AIMIM ,and also the state government had ignored old city !
Sayeed A.9 hours
More visuals https://www.facebook.com/487660304755241/posts/1511830855671509/?app=fbl
Parinaz M.9 hours
This is so bad .
Dashwin T.10 hours
What was he doing there when it is heavily raining.
Dipesh Z.10 hours
Lack of infrastructure. Illegal structures constructed everywhere. No proper outlets or clean ups of gutter systems leads to choking and water flooding of streets . These are just the basic problems in many cities , specially
Guru P.10 hours
Prayers for Hyderabad to recover from this peril 🙏
Heera N.10 hours
Where is rest of India who got together to help kerala. No help for hyd.
Lado L.10 hours
😮
Srijan S.10 hours
beya obostha to Hyderabad
Moin U.10 hours
https://youtu.be/3JhdoyRL-h0
Kardi L.10 hours
Devastating..!! Prayers for the state...!!
Dinga S.10 hours
Dafaq is he doing there? I'm sure he's got lot of time before the flood rise to that level.
Tanima M.10 hours
Cursed year 😥
Brut India10 hours
Why is flooding so common in many of our cities? https://www.cnbctv18.com/infrastructure/why-do-indian-cities-flood-every-year-6973431.htm