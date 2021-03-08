back

Tahira Kashyap: Let's Erase All Boxes

“I really wish to live in a world where issues are not gender-specific anymore.” Here’s writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s message to society on Women's Day.

08/03/2021 5:17 PM
  • 36.4K
  • 19

19 comments

  • Manoj S.
    13 hours

    Bruit u r d only media that any msg linked with govt. R u sick media group.

  • Mohammed A.
    21 hours

    Who is he ?

  • Joel M.
    a day

    BRUT "INDIA" is a FRENCH media who try to destabilized and denigrate india, look what they show to europe about india :

  • Monica S.
    a day

    Beautiful message

  • AJ A.
    a day

    Ohhh come on you don't even know wts happening in everybody's life so your life story your success 👍👍👍👍👍👍

  • Vikash K.
    a day

    You should find utopian world

  • Ashok K.
    2 days

    Confused feminist. 😅😂😅😂

  • Sathyendra Y.
    2 days

    What about cast spesific....Homeless...where to keep books...Tribute Great Britain...

  • Khairul A.
    2 days

    No gender... who's f**king who then?

  • Florence C.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Faghir B.
    2 days

    What a powerful speech. You said it all lady. "The purpose of our lives is to be happy cox we were born to be happy." Remember to dream BIG, stay focused and make it happen guys. As long as you're not hurting anyone. And show respect to everyone as simple as that ❤🙌

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Make she stays strong and blessed. Respect people without judgements.

  • Maya R.
    2 days

    Brilliant PR

  • Preet K.
    2 days

    YOU MAKE ME FEEL PROUD

  • Dibakar G.
    2 days

    Actually patriarchal society is in everywhere in world. In India it is more. I better believe in gender equality than such words like feminism

  • Akhil P.
    2 days

    Come on stop woman card , minority card,victim card. all are equal ok but we need ladies benefits😂

  • Sahil A.
    2 days

    Who

  • Zuchamo J.
    2 days

    But her chin tho

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Tahira also shared a post on her love for her body: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/tahira-kashyap-shares-post-on-being-grateful-for-her-weight-as-kendall-jenner-s-pics-in-red-lingerie-go-viral-101613269240380.html

