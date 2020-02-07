back

Tamil Minister Makes Tribal Boy Unbuckle Footwear

By refusing to bend, this Tamil Nadu minister stooped very low.

02/07/2020 1:07 PMupdated: 02/07/2020 4:32 PM
  • 36.5k
  • 125

125 comments

  • Sandesh M.
    12 hours

    His stomach and his ego is too big to allow him to bend

  • Mohammed S.
    16 hours

    Twat🇬🇧👍🇬🇧

  • Priti K.
    16 hours

    If I were the boy, I would pull the man down by his buckle so he would feel grounded

  • Silas R.
    21 hours

    Ask your wife or any one of your aides then idiot

  • Silas R.
    21 hours

    Cant even bend..his dick probably must not be working to work and act like a man

  • Nishant S.
    21 hours

  • Jay M.
    a day

    What kind of 🤡s vote for these kind of 🤡s

  • Jay M.
    a day

    What 🤡

  • Sangeetha P.
    a day

    Imagine this same act done by an old tribal man to this minister's grandson in front of him. 😲🤕

  • Kasi N.
    a day

    Tamilnadu Politicians are like that.even want to Pass urine also they need someone to hold their private part because they can't able to see their private part due to big belly.

  • Pawankumar V.
    a day

    Minister should apologize to the community

  • Jas C.
    a day

    I think he had a heavy meal before coming to the temple and he was afraid that he might fart if he bend down to remove his shoes and create a havoc and fatality. He is very considerate. We should be proud of him. 😳😂

  • Scarlette T.
    a day

    Grandson my foot(wear)

  • Joel D.
    a day

    Then consider him as your grandson and write a portion of your assets to him and his family and also sponsor his education including college.

  • Debashish K.
    a day

    Aaak thuuuu

  • Syed A.
    a day

    W condemn such act

  • Yuva R.
    a day

    Sad part is... there is No news after boys complaint . !!!

  • Shafi A.
    a day

    Brahmanwad racist nothing more

  • Ibrahim S.
    a day

    This shameless fellow is a comedy of errors and mishaps. This being one of them.

  • Manish T.
    a day

    I would like to call the ministers son and ask him to remove my shoes, as I consider him my grandson... This minister is a public servant and not the other way round and the sooner he realises that the better... Every single minister including the prime minister of this country is in their respective positions to serve the public and the moment they forget that is the moment the public remind them this when election comes.... On behalf of the people of Kerala we apologise to the boy and hope he grows up to live in a society where people are treated the same regardless of what their background.