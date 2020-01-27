Tanya Shergill: The Pride Of India’s Grandest Parade

She was the star of India's 71st Republic Day parade. Meet Captain Tanya Shergill. 👏👏
305 comments
Rajesh K.3 hours
Tigress🐯🐯🐯
Salman K.3 hours
TEA WAS FANTASTIC.. 😄
Alexandru D.3 hours
Why is that something wow in 2020? Should be years ago...
Divya S.3 hours
Royal salute to you...👏🇮🇳
Raj P.4 hours
She is the real SHEro and not terrorist sympathiser ayesha renna Or whatever who mourns hanging if terrorist afzal guru and yakub memon and call it judicial killing, who shields a rioter and stone pelter. Asshole liberals
Joyce P.4 hours
You make women proud. Congrats God Bless and protect you.
Aj K.4 hours
Non combat roles only given
Nainar S.5 hours
Great
Lens K.5 hours
Fuckistany neighbouring
Lens K.5 hours
Binoop B.5 hours
Proud of you my sister captain 👩✈️
Abhishek M.6 hours
U made us proud... take above you mam
Abhishek M.6 hours
U made us proud...take above u mam
Abhilash S.6 hours
Shyam T.6 hours
It's good but were our trops like Gorkha and ....
Ghansham A.7 hours
जयहिन्द
Anjana S.7 hours
Royal salute to you . God bless you
Anshu S.7 hours
Madam this had made every indian proud, especially ladies and girls everyone would had seen a bit of her in you! .
Jugal K.7 hours
Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai Jawan
Hitesh B.7 hours
