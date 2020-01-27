back

Tanya Shergill: The Pride Of India’s Grandest Parade

She was the star of India's 71st Republic Day parade. Meet Captain Tanya Shergill. 👏👏

01/27/2020 12:57 PM
305 comments

  • Rajesh K.
    3 hours

    Tigress🐯🐯🐯

  • Salman K.
    3 hours

    TEA WAS FANTASTIC.. 😄

  • Alexandru D.
    3 hours

    Why is that something wow in 2020? Should be years ago...

  • Divya S.
    3 hours

    Royal salute to you...👏🇮🇳

  • Raj P.
    4 hours

    She is the real SHEro and not terrorist sympathiser ayesha renna Or whatever who mourns hanging if terrorist afzal guru and yakub memon and call it judicial killing, who shields a rioter and stone pelter. Asshole liberals

  • Joyce P.
    4 hours

    You make women proud. Congrats God Bless and protect you.

  • Aj K.
    4 hours

    Non combat roles only given

  • Nainar S.
    5 hours

    Great

  • Lens K.
    5 hours

    Fuckistany neighbouring

  • Lens K.
    5 hours

    🤣

  • Binoop B.
    5 hours

    Proud of you my sister captain 👩‍✈️

  • Abhishek M.
    6 hours

    U made us proud... take above you mam

  • Abhishek M.
    6 hours

  • Abhilash S.
    6 hours

    ❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️

  • Shyam T.
    6 hours

    It's good but were our trops like Gorkha and ....

  • Ghansham A.
    7 hours

    जयहिन्द

  • Anjana S.
    7 hours

    Royal salute to you . God bless you

  • Anshu S.
    7 hours

    Madam this had made every indian proud, especially ladies and girls everyone would had seen a bit of her in you! .

  • Jugal K.
    7 hours

    Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai Jawan

  • Hitesh B.
    7 hours

    🥰