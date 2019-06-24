Tap At A Time, This Good Samaritan Fixes Leaks

One of the main reasons for water shortages in India are leaks. So this man took it upon himself to fix it, one tap at a time.💧
103 comments
Maria D.07/18/2019 10:19
Good work sir. There is a leakage infact near my building I have several times told the watchman of that bldg but does nothing about it. What to do?
Anil S.07/13/2019 11:15
Great
Yogesh K.07/12/2019 14:55
I salute you sir
Chittaranjan M.07/12/2019 13:57
Good job
Raj V.07/11/2019 18:26
Sir plz u cum at my home
Arun K.07/11/2019 07:13
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Prajakt S.07/09/2019 16:35
Kurla kab ana hoga sir
Shafi U.07/09/2019 15:10
But Mr Abid I want to draw your attention towards the fact that if you're Muslim then be aware may be sometime anyone tells you to chat "jai Shri ram" either you mean that or not
Saleem H.07/09/2019 14:43
Good job sir..!!
Fatima G.07/09/2019 14:07
Incredible
धर्मेन्द्र क.07/08/2019 17:39
सार्थक पहल सलाम हैं आपको🙏
Seema M.07/08/2019 10:35
V nice
Rajiv K.07/08/2019 08:29
Great man great work great thinking..
Sukhwinder S.07/08/2019 07:47
Great
Aman V.07/08/2019 07:19
Great work sir
Bhuban P.07/08/2019 04:51
Good job sir
Ranveer R.07/08/2019 02:55
Legend
Susmita B.07/07/2019 13:03
Hats off sir.
Khalid T.07/07/2019 09:16
Great man Salute 👍
Banbas P.07/07/2019 08:01
Nice.