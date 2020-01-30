TBT: The Cremation Of Mahatma Gandhi

“Grief was everywhere, for the whole land was in mourning...” when Mahatma Gandhi was cremated. #TBT
Jagannath N.10 hours
Couldn't control my emotions watching the Mahatma on his last journey. You will always live in our hearts forever, Bapu. ♥️
Raj K.12 hours
Acha hua ki mc ko mar diya gya nhi humlog phir se gulam ho jate.
Vaibhav P.15 hours
& then congressy killed 10000 Brahmans in Maharashtra alone..
Heera K.19 hours
MY INDIA FIRST 👈🇮🇳✅🇮🇳
Sumanta B.19 hours
Gandhiji was father of our nation ...but Netaji Subhash chandra bose was GODFATHER of our nation (Netaji was the main reason that we are enjoying Freedom ) JAI HIND
Dipankar D.a day
Gandhi was a dogla,even after his death his peacefool followers went on a rampage,then wht d fuck did he preach,lauda
Aritra D.a day
31st jan must be declared as the independence day of India
Sovan N.a day
I want to know about Subhash Chandra Bose
Mingthing S.a day
RIP
Smarajit P.a day
His murderers are today counted as desh bhakts.What a pity! Britishers would have been happy to see this day then
Smarajit P.a day
People of Gandhi's time cried. Many People today scold him, detest him ,make him the reason for every bad that has happened to this country. We Indians are really strange
Diptimoya day
Greatest citizen?? excuse me..lol🤣🤣
J P.a day
But now those murderers have been portrayed as martyres n worshipped by the right wing affiliates n their groomed politicians.
Kamei M.a day
I am only here to read, how divided the Indian are. God bless you all ...
Kabir K.2 days
Santosh S.2 days
He always pleased the minorities.
Chandrika T.2 days
Shat shat naman to Mahatma Godseji....warna aajj tak to DESH k 100 tukde karwa deta yeh byakti.....
Armghan K.2 days
A nation who never cared his Leader.they Killed him. Now they are weeping ... A nation that does not value its benevolence will never succeed
Ishmeet S.2 days
Big Thanks and Respect to Nathuram Godse ji....
Rajan P.3 days
It must be a day of doom , gloom and disbelief . I wonder if a man without pretensions , without fancy clothes , without any power backing him ruled the hearts of all Indians , made the world watch India’s freedom struggle with awe . As if All Gods had descended on India bowing to the will of one man , to unite all caste , creed , religions and every soul dropped tears of love . Would such a man ever walk again or are we stuck with the Godses .