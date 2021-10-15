back
Teacher’s Violence Against Student Captured On Video
Corporal punishment in schools is illegal in India. So why does this keep happening again and again? TW: Some distressing visuals.
15/10/2021 6:12 PMupdated: 15/10/2021 6:13 PM
Veni P.13 hours
Hitting is not a solution.
Santosh G.a day
Brutal treatment often creates brutal people. Children who are beaten may initially or permanently go into a shell and their growth into adulthood and their lives may be permanently scarred or they themselves are very likely to mete out brutal treatment to others, venting out anger and frustration trapped within them.
Yash S.2 days
The guy closest to the camera though..."heartless"
Abhishek D.2 days
How is today's teacher,,,, the same today's students,,,,,,, same,,,,,,,,
Nirri G.2 days
That teacher needs to be taught a lesson by an adult who will boot the daylights out of him .hitting a student the way he did is not acceptable.
Elsie K.2 days
He cant be a teacher by choice as we teachers love our students so much
Aditya B.2 days
If they could face jail then,every fucking teacher in my school where I studied should be in jail...
Ram K.2 days
😡😡
Ganapati B.3 days
They should be charge sheeted under pocso act.
Peter A.3 days
Also corporal attacks on teachers should be banned
Priya J.3 days
He has been arrested ..Staying in jail now..Nandanar school, chidambaram ,TN
Rishav K.3 days
😈 Highly condemnable incident in T.N.Just because a Hindu student refused to remove rudraksha mala from neck and vibhuti from forehead,according to mother of student,see how brutally a teacher has beaten and kicked him in Anderson(Missionary) School,Kanchipuram.Criminal case should be booked against the teacher. (According as per information)
Ramrajkumar M.3 days
I never liked School, not just teachers even they don't look up after bullying by other students.
Shahi J.3 days
dude is it still practice in school in TN?. Here if it's practice, the teacher won't see tomorrow
Sadaf J.3 days
Teacher's can be strict but they can't punish the students so brutally. They just take out their anger and frustration on them. It's not right. Hope the school takes some action
Ca R.3 days
Should kick the teachers ass n let him know how it feels.😎
Ruby M.3 days
Need to be fired
Senthil K.3 days
This teacher has to be punished and the ruling party has to be pulled on to the court of law for explanation....
Chin K.3 days
Honestly though we all grew up with some one like this as our teachers. Some nut jobs take it too far. But yes this needs to end. Fear only makes things worse. If someone is cutting Class. Talk to them. Involve their parents into the conversation. If the student still continues the same, suspend or expel them. But violence is not the answer.
Lakshmi M.3 days
Kick these heartless creature y students are silent