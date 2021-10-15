back

Teacher’s Violence Against Student Captured On Video

Corporal punishment in schools is illegal in India. So why does this keep happening again and again? TW: Some distressing visuals.

15/10/2021 6:12 PMupdated: 15/10/2021 6:13 PM
  • 89.9K
  • 87

80 comments

  • Veni P.
    13 hours

    Hitting is not a solution.

  • Santosh G.
    a day

    Brutal treatment often creates brutal people. Children who are beaten may initially or permanently go into a shell and their growth into adulthood and their lives may be permanently scarred or they themselves are very likely to mete out brutal treatment to others, venting out anger and frustration trapped within them.

  • Yash S.
    2 days

    The guy closest to the camera though..."heartless"

  • Abhishek D.
    2 days

    How is today's teacher,,,, the same today's students,,,,,,, same,,,,,,,,

  • Nirri G.
    2 days

    That teacher needs to be taught a lesson by an adult who will boot the daylights out of him .hitting a student the way he did is not acceptable.

  • Elsie K.
    2 days

    He cant be a teacher by choice as we teachers love our students so much

  • Aditya B.
    2 days

    If they could face jail then,every fucking teacher in my school where I studied should be in jail...

  • Ram K.
    2 days

    😡😡

  • Ganapati B.
    3 days

    They should be charge sheeted under pocso act.

  • Peter A.
    3 days

    Also corporal attacks on teachers should be banned

  • Priya J.
    3 days

    He has been arrested ..Staying in jail now..Nandanar school, chidambaram ,TN

  • Rishav K.
    3 days

    😈 Highly condemnable incident in T.N.Just because a Hindu student refused to remove rudraksha mala from neck and vibhuti from forehead,according to mother of student,see how brutally a teacher has beaten and kicked him in Anderson(Missionary) School,Kanchipuram.Criminal case should be booked against the teacher. (According as per information)

  • Ramrajkumar M.
    3 days

    I never liked School, not just teachers even they don't look up after bullying by other students.

  • Shahi J.
    3 days

    dude is it still practice in school in TN?. Here if it's practice, the teacher won't see tomorrow

  • Sadaf J.
    3 days

    Teacher's can be strict but they can't punish the students so brutally. They just take out their anger and frustration on them. It's not right. Hope the school takes some action

  • Ca R.
    3 days

    Should kick the teachers ass n let him know how it feels.😎

  • Ruby M.
    3 days

    Need to be fired

  • Senthil K.
    3 days

    This teacher has to be punished and the ruling party has to be pulled on to the court of law for explanation....

  • Chin K.
    3 days

    Honestly though we all grew up with some one like this as our teachers. Some nut jobs take it too far. But yes this needs to end. Fear only makes things worse. If someone is cutting Class. Talk to them. Involve their parents into the conversation. If the student still continues the same, suspend or expel them. But violence is not the answer.

  • Lakshmi M.
    3 days

    Kick these heartless creature y students are silent

