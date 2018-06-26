back

Teacher Transferred To Another School Sparks Outpouring of Grief

When students at this Tamil Nadu government school learned that their beloved English teacher was leaving, they refused to let him go.

06/26/2018 1:27 PM
72 comments

  • Rakesh A.
    07/03/2018 11:00

    No words for this. I salute the teacher for teaching students in such a way that they can understand and also I salute students for showing the respect towards teacher 👏👍

  • Mridul S.
    07/03/2018 09:46

    Big Salute to the true teacher.....

  • Galla Y.
    07/03/2018 08:09

  • Shareef A.
    07/03/2018 06:37

  • Arvindh S.
    07/03/2018 04:40

    ஐயா உங்களுக்கு தலை வணங்குகிறேன். Hats off the teacher, the love shown by his students says it all 🙏

  • Kunal S.
    07/03/2018 04:38

    If we were still students when you left Mithibai. 🔥💘

  • Kunal S.
    07/03/2018 04:37

    if we were students when you decided to leave MT Educare! 😂🔥💘

  • Yaman S.
    07/02/2018 11:07

    why didnt we try🤔

  • Srihari T.
    07/02/2018 10:37

    Still remember such great teachers who have impact on students mind. The whole class gets excited when their period starts

  • Sunil A.
    07/02/2018 08:45

  • Faeem A.
    07/02/2018 05:58

  • Abdul R.
    07/02/2018 03:41

  • Mohd N.
    07/01/2018 15:13

    Waw it is graet teacher

  • Karthik S.
    07/01/2018 13:22

    Fake emotions is the hallmar of tamilnadu

  • Surinder B.
    07/01/2018 12:17

    In our times our school teachers used to drink with mutton in the school premises after sending us to our homes much before the closing time . Sometimes Sarpanch and panches of the village Panchayat used to join them .Home brewed darru was easily available in those days and teachers had to spend money on mutton only.

  • Aditya B.
    07/01/2018 08:25

    Woww..

  • Zenrei P.
    07/01/2018 04:24

    Heart touching.

  • Mohammad A.
    07/01/2018 03:20

    A beautiful teacher deeeeeep with in. Stay blessed sir

  • Mursalim A.
    06/30/2018 15:54

    Its hard to get teachers like this

  • Kashim
    06/30/2018 15:02

    Salute sir