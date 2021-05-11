back
Tejasvi Surya Grilled At Bed Scam Presser
Bengaluru journalists showed why press conferences are important. They had some questions to ask of the usually outspoken Tejasvi Surya.
11/05/2021 3:05 PM
1238 comments
Moiz S.3 hours
Bad men
Vallabhaneni S.6 hours
what a cunt. In fact, a cunt is more honest and stronger than him
Sylvester S.6 hours
this man looks like a decent human but behaves like a filthy pig
Supriya S.7 hours
Horrible person
Rudi W.8 hours
Why no action against this bigot 😨
Manoj M.8 hours
Shameful
Mahammad H.11 hours
पागल है या adami दलाल है he is only one egenda हिन्दू Muslim
Daksh R.11 hours
Nonsensical POST by BRUT talk PITHY
Madhu R.12 hours
🤣😄
Gary G.13 hours
Bjp’s own Ajmal Kasab. This low life has no guts to answer the questions.
Sayyadbasha K.13 hours
Seems very arrogant!
Ahmed S.13 hours
Respect to these journalists
Raghupathi M.14 hours
As you are holding a responsible position it is highly idiotic to say your officials are responsible , you can't just fool the people for all the mesh made up by ur govt , you people have let down the ones who trusted & voted your party .
Nilabh K.16 hours
This neech comunalist fascist is scum
Sarwer B.16 hours
Congratulations to the people of Bangalore for electing this crap. 💩
Xavier V.16 hours
Another dangerous RSS virus
Sunil A.16 hours
Saket Gokhale writes... "I don’t blame Mr. Modi for his ignorance. For this man was born after Independence, and therefore, has no clue of the struggles that millions went through to establish a democratic republic. Indeed, he could go gallivanting to the Himalayas in his youth purely because of this Independence. It was Jawaharlal Nehru‘s policies which ensured that, even in a young new-born India, people like Mr. Modi could go traveling around the country “discovering their purpose” as opposed to today when a little 11-year-old girl dies crying for a meal of rice. It was people like Varghese Kurien and Lal Bahadur Shastri who promoted a real Gujarat model: one that ensured vikas without killing and butchering people. It was this foundation that you inherited Mr. Modi when you became the CM of Gujarat. It was the infrastructure building done by successive Prime Ministers that even brought a train station to your town: for all your self-obsession about having sold tea at a station, don’t forget who built that damn station in the first place. It was Mrs. Gandhi who conducted the first nuclear tests: the reason that India is a military superpower and the reason that foreign leaders are forced to hug you no matter how uncomfortable they are doing so. Mr. Modi: it was on the backbone of the IT Revolution pioneered by Rajiv Gandhi that you’ve managed to build your image on social media. Were it up to you and your ilk, we would still be forced to use carrier pigeons today. Ironically, the MTNL which we built was systematically destroyed by Mr. Pramod Mahajan of your party when Reliance launched. It was Dr. Manmohan Singh who opened up the economy: this allowed free-enterprise to flourish in India. Had it not been for this liberalization, you would have no Ambani and Adani to pander to anymore Mr. Modi. It was due to the Congress, Mr. Modi, that you had a peaceful childhood and adolescence without the fear of riots, arson, and lynchings. The fact that you weren’t forced to become a sword-wielding karyakarta was precisely because of the law and order we ensured. It’s an altogether different story that it took you merely one tenure as CM to destroy all of that. And remember: It was the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar which created a free country and democratic institutions: the same institutions that have prevented you from becoming a despot. We systematically built this country, Mr. Modi. While we weren’t perfect, at least we did it with the best of intentions and hard work. You and your ilk, on the other hand, have done nothing but tried to ruin the foundation of this country. It’s funny then that you try to quote the Mahatma in your speeches: after all, he too was a Congressman. And it’s very posh when a worshipper of the Mahatma’s killers invokes his name shamelessly. You ask: “what has the Congress done in the last 70 years?” Next time you have that question, face yourself in the mirror. And remind yourself about this very inconvenient fact: That everything you and your megalomania are trying to destroy today was built by the Congress. While you systematically try to destroy democracy to suit your selfish ends, remember that it was us who built and safeguarded this democracy piece-by-piece with innumerable sacrifices. And when you question Rahul Gandhi, remember that this young man witnessed the gruesome deaths of his grandmother and father. A sheltered man like you won’t understand what that kind of loss and pain means. But don’t EVER forget: it was hateful ideologies like yours which led to their deaths. While you spent your youth in immense safety gallivanting around the country, this young man grew up with a constant threat to his life and family. And despite that, this young man responds to all your barbs and disgusting remarks only with love, kindness, and affection. Therefore, don’t ask us what we did in 60 years, Mr. Modi. We built democracy and we built institutions: the same institutions which now make you insecure as they hinder your divisive and authoritarian ambitions."
Retta D.16 hours
Arrogant ass😏😏😏
Tariq N.19 hours
Dumb ass!! Your agenda is fear and hate mongering. I lived in India for 26 years. My best friends are Hindus. My life lines are Hindus. I made friends based off there character not religion. I am so glad that I grew up in a different India where our values and characters matters the most and religious beliefs were secondary. I went to surgery rooms with my top notch doctors who were my friends and allies. We were there to serve patients and help patients get better. Enough man! Get a life and step into a doctors shoes for once. No one care to whichever religion we belong to. We took an oath to serve people. While on the other hand you took an oath to divide for the power and your enrich lifestyle. You have done nothing good for humanity. While we stood there to fight with this deadly pandemic.
Yash K.20 hours
So many experts here! Typical Indians! Always blame and play corruption