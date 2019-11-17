Telangana Man's Bizarre Balloon Trick

This man hopes to set a world record one day using a very unusual skill.
Navaneeth B.12/07/2019 02:57
This is a patulous eustachian tube , i guess. He should get it checked ,rather.
Mattannoor S.11/27/2019 12:18
He's using his eustachian tube to inflammate the balloon ..
Abhinav S.11/25/2019 03:54
Gross
Md H.11/20/2019 11:05
If someone will try to murder him with a pillow by covering his face then what will happen to the murderer?😉😉😂😂😂😂
Megha S.11/20/2019 10:23
The only skill worth having
Puneet D.11/18/2019 15:50
telgu log good at
Pawan J.11/18/2019 09:52
paincher hai iske ear...
Tariq A.11/18/2019 09:31
Hey Please donot... 😂
A. K.11/18/2019 08:04
Incredible!!
Brut India11/18/2019 07:39
Sidarth T.11/18/2019 05:43
😇😇😇
Sabina A.11/17/2019 18:50
, you know him?
Sougata D.11/17/2019 18:29
😂
Ahmad K.11/17/2019 17:24
I did this many times when i was child but air getting out by Within Eye Hole
Amar J.11/17/2019 16:02
tum q nahi try karte ho ye sab, kavi kiya karo try
Ravada K.11/17/2019 15:38
It's common thing
Mahesh K.11/17/2019 15:36
Thats disability
Ashik M.11/17/2019 15:18
A man from Xiamen in southern China's Fujian Province is able to blow up balloons and even pump up flattened bicycle tyres using his ears.. Due to perforated eardrum