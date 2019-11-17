back

Telangana Man's Bizarre Balloon Trick

This man hopes to set a world record one day using a very unusual skill.

11/17/2019 2:57 PM
18 comments

  • Navaneeth B.
    12/07/2019 02:57

    This is a patulous eustachian tube , i guess. He should get it checked ,rather.

  • Mattannoor S.
    11/27/2019 12:18

    He's using his eustachian tube to inflammate the balloon ..

  • Abhinav S.
    11/25/2019 03:54

  • Md H.
    11/20/2019 11:05

    If someone will try to murder him with a pillow by covering his face then what will happen to the murderer?😉😉😂😂😂😂

  • Megha S.
    11/20/2019 10:23

    The only skill worth having

  • Puneet D.
    11/18/2019 15:50

  • Pawan J.
    11/18/2019 09:52

  • Tariq A.
    11/18/2019 09:31

  • A. K.
    11/18/2019 08:04

  • Brut India
    11/18/2019 07:39

    The Chinese man who can inflate a rubber tyre blowing air from his ears: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3096138/What-airhead-Man-inflates-rubber-tyres-blowing-ears-overnight-sensation-China.html

  • Sidarth T.
    11/18/2019 05:43

  • Sabina A.
    11/17/2019 18:50

  • Sougata D.
    11/17/2019 18:29

  • Ahmad K.
    11/17/2019 17:24

    I did this many times when i was child but air getting out by Within Eye Hole

  • Amar J.
    11/17/2019 16:02

  • Ravada K.
    11/17/2019 15:38

  • Mahesh K.
    11/17/2019 15:36

  • Ashik M.
    11/17/2019 15:18

    A man from Xiamen in southern China's Fujian Province is able to blow up balloons and even pump up flattened bicycle tyres using his ears.. Due to perforated eardrum