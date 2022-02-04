back

Telangana’s KCR To PM Modi: Rewrite The Constitution

“75 valuable years have gone by…” and now Telangana’s Chief Minister is demanding a new Constitution for India.

04/02/2022 1:01 PM
  • 247.2K
  • 596

Politics

565 comments

  • Jon J.
    2 hours

    This man has some brain . Not like other uneducated fools who doesn’t have nay knowledge but work like doll in hands of some business people . There is nothing wrong in what he says . Poor Kejariwal was suffering the same all these years . Let us support KCR

  • K A.
    4 hours

    Miss bean..

  • Rajendran K.
    5 hours

    He has the freedom guaranteed by the constituition. He should have brought a new constituionnin print to tell us if this freedom is included there?

  • Avinash R.
    5 hours

    Yes Make South as a separate state or a central capital to the south . . . Stop north goons Make decisions for us

  • Bhanu P.
    5 hours

    He is a comedian... Don't take him seriously.

  • Shyamal G.
    6 hours

    YEA THIS IS ABSOLUTELY TRUE, CONGRATULATIONS

  • Rupesh R.
    6 hours

    👎👎👎👎👎

  • Rupesh R.
    6 hours

    He himself don't have the true knowledge about our Constitution, and he wants to change. What he thinks about himself, it's a game that anybody can change according to their whims.

  • Hrithik B.
    6 hours

    This guy has given sc st people 10lakh per person in huzurbad (Telangana) just to win there and lost 😞 due to distribution of money and pandemic govt employees not getting salary on time and telangana may be suffering from this guy 🙄🙄he and his schemes in second terms are worst 🙄he talking about constitution where he used that to distribute money to voters for winning there 🙄🙄🙄waste of time

  • Barath M.
    7 hours

    So this CM means if the majority increases in a state they should get more power..if muslims majority increases he wants it to be a Muslim state..like how it's happening in kerala..isint he sitting on his brains??

  • Mohankumar A.
    7 hours

    I do agree constitution is required many amendments it seems.this is a good old one.Giving more power for state is welcome,but I doubt now our state politics is not that muchatured.should not be like Brahmasura?

  • DrEunice C.
    7 hours

    He has no chance outside Telangana. Not even a slight chance. His only modus operandi for success is to ill treat, beat and loot "outsiders", atrociously favour and promote localism over merit and spend state money around the time of elections. How long will or can this last? Someone has to perform somewhere at sometime. Work cant get done on shouting and yelling alone.

  • Dnr J.
    8 hours

    GREAT CONSTITUTION OF INDIA🙏🙏🙏

  • Dnr J.
    8 hours

    KCR 👎👎👎

  • Raj S.
    8 hours

    gawar kcr pagal sala harami

  • Miyang L.
    9 hours

    India belonged to 4 religions : 1 : Sikhism. 2: Buddhisme . 3 : Hinduisme. 4: -Jainisme. These religions were bornt from india. Triubling from invaded religion like islam ??.... firgotten 1947 division of Pakistan from India for what reason ,? Religion different. Demand fulfilled , still misery in india ? come to the point of truths these politiciens.....

  • Debabrata M.
    11 hours

    While the PM is trying to unite the whole nation this idiot is trying to divide by playing state politics..I also believe a new constitution should be written where these idiots, separatists, terrorists and neo liberals have no rights

  • Siva S.
    13 hours

    Trs attacking bjp 😂😂😂. Dog barking at an elephant 🤣

  • Angoo B.
    13 hours

    Bjp is all about religion first, other second that's why common man are struggling while they profit

  • Balakrushna D.
    13 hours

    very sad to listen this

