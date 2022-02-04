back
Telangana’s KCR To PM Modi: Rewrite The Constitution
“75 valuable years have gone by…” and now Telangana’s Chief Minister is demanding a new Constitution for India.
04/02/2022 1:01 PM
565 comments
Jon J.2 hours
This man has some brain . Not like other uneducated fools who doesn’t have nay knowledge but work like doll in hands of some business people . There is nothing wrong in what he says . Poor Kejariwal was suffering the same all these years . Let us support KCR
K A.4 hours
Miss bean..
Rajendran K.5 hours
He has the freedom guaranteed by the constituition. He should have brought a new constituionnin print to tell us if this freedom is included there?
Avinash R.5 hours
Yes Make South as a separate state or a central capital to the south . . . Stop north goons Make decisions for us
Bhanu P.5 hours
He is a comedian... Don't take him seriously.
Shyamal G.6 hours
YEA THIS IS ABSOLUTELY TRUE, CONGRATULATIONS
Rupesh R.6 hours
👎👎👎👎👎
Rupesh R.6 hours
He himself don't have the true knowledge about our Constitution, and he wants to change. What he thinks about himself, it's a game that anybody can change according to their whims.
Hrithik B.6 hours
This guy has given sc st people 10lakh per person in huzurbad (Telangana) just to win there and lost 😞 due to distribution of money and pandemic govt employees not getting salary on time and telangana may be suffering from this guy 🙄🙄he and his schemes in second terms are worst 🙄he talking about constitution where he used that to distribute money to voters for winning there 🙄🙄🙄waste of time
Barath M.7 hours
So this CM means if the majority increases in a state they should get more power..if muslims majority increases he wants it to be a Muslim state..like how it's happening in kerala..isint he sitting on his brains??
Mohankumar A.7 hours
I do agree constitution is required many amendments it seems.this is a good old one.Giving more power for state is welcome,but I doubt now our state politics is not that muchatured.should not be like Brahmasura?
DrEunice C.7 hours
He has no chance outside Telangana. Not even a slight chance. His only modus operandi for success is to ill treat, beat and loot "outsiders", atrociously favour and promote localism over merit and spend state money around the time of elections. How long will or can this last? Someone has to perform somewhere at sometime. Work cant get done on shouting and yelling alone.
Dnr J.8 hours
GREAT CONSTITUTION OF INDIA🙏🙏🙏
Dnr J.8 hours
KCR 👎👎👎
Raj S.8 hours
gawar kcr pagal sala harami
Miyang L.9 hours
India belonged to 4 religions : 1 : Sikhism. 2: Buddhisme . 3 : Hinduisme. 4: -Jainisme. These religions were bornt from india. Triubling from invaded religion like islam ??.... firgotten 1947 division of Pakistan from India for what reason ,? Religion different. Demand fulfilled , still misery in india ? come to the point of truths these politiciens.....
Debabrata M.11 hours
While the PM is trying to unite the whole nation this idiot is trying to divide by playing state politics..I also believe a new constitution should be written where these idiots, separatists, terrorists and neo liberals have no rights
Siva S.13 hours
Trs attacking bjp 😂😂😂. Dog barking at an elephant 🤣
Angoo B.13 hours
Bjp is all about religion first, other second that's why common man are struggling while they profit
Balakrushna D.13 hours
very sad to listen this