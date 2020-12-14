back
Temple, Highway, And A Story of Communal Harmony
This temple in Karnataka had to make way for a highway expansion. But in a gesture of communal harmony, this Muslim man went above and beyond to help.
14/12/2020 2:58 PM
- 127.7K
- 2.7K
- 109
100 comments
Ram K.6 hours
He is an true humanity god bless him and family 🙏
Syed N.a day
Well done basha bhai and thank you so much
Narendra G.2 days
This is the beauty of india.
Shahbuddin K.3 days
Masha Allah
Syed U.3 days
Where some people are spreading hatrets between hindu Muslim dividing people in the name of Masjid and mandir he is an example for unity between hindu Muslim.
Rafiq M.3 days
Let’s PRESERVE OUR INDIA from the Demons now sitting at the Seats of Power! After the BJP-NDA Govt has SHUTDOWN the Parliament itself (!!!), it’s now Evident that the Great INDIAN ARMY must come out, PROTECT the KISSANS of India!! Jai Jawan! Jai Kissan!!
Mihir C.4 days
Superb respect
David H.4 days
🙏
Chkalyan K.4 days
Brut seems to be very happy
Umer N.4 days
Temple jihad hai Sudheer Choudhury
Dilip P.4 days
What were the politicians doing
Khan B.5 days
Thore din baad kuch andhbhakt bolenge ye unki hi zameen thi
Xela O.5 days
When it comes to road widenning we need to follow for good of many.
Harish H.6 days
Great
Kiran K.6 days
I have been watching your videos only since past few days. I love the diversity and neatness of your content very much. Thanks for your videos!! Sharing is a very beautiful thing, because we don't know who might be inspired and influenced by beautiful contents like yours. Once again thank you very much❤️
Sunil D.6 days
K Sundararajan akbar gave land of our country. What a big deal.
Drzahoor D.6 days
Communal harmony is soul for the progress of a Nation
Irfan A.6 days
Ab to sharam se doob maro agar ab bhi Muslims k sath nafrat kartay ho.
Bunty B.6 days
Welldone..Just spare some more land for the hospital and school as well. That will be a more grateful gesture
Md N.6 days
kato to jalega !.. 1 mahina soyega nehi uske bad neya kuch degrading Angel dhundega !..