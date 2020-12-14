back

Temple, Highway, And A Story of Communal Harmony

This temple in Karnataka had to make way for a highway expansion. But in a gesture of communal harmony, this Muslim man went above and beyond to help.

14/12/2020 2:58 PM
  • 127.7K
  • 109

100 comments

  • Ram K.
    6 hours

    He is an true humanity god bless him and family 🙏

  • Syed N.
    a day

    Well done basha bhai and thank you so much

  • Narendra G.
    2 days

    This is the beauty of india.

  • Shahbuddin K.
    3 days

    Masha Allah

  • Syed U.
    3 days

    Where some people are spreading hatrets between hindu Muslim dividing people in the name of Masjid and mandir he is an example for unity between hindu Muslim.

  • Rafiq M.
    3 days

    Let’s PRESERVE OUR INDIA from the Demons now sitting at the Seats of Power! After the BJP-NDA Govt has SHUTDOWN the Parliament itself (!!!), it’s now Evident that the Great INDIAN ARMY must come out, PROTECT the KISSANS of India!! Jai Jawan! Jai Kissan!!

  • Mihir C.
    4 days

    Superb respect

  • David H.
    4 days

    🙏

  • Chkalyan K.
    4 days

    Brut seems to be very happy

  • Umer N.
    4 days

    Temple jihad hai Sudheer Choudhury

  • Dilip P.
    4 days

    What were the politicians doing

  • Khan B.
    5 days

    Thore din baad kuch andhbhakt bolenge ye unki hi zameen thi

  • Xela O.
    5 days

    When it comes to road widenning we need to follow for good of many.

  • Harish H.
    6 days

    Great

  • Kiran K.
    6 days

    I have been watching your videos only since past few days. I love the diversity and neatness of your content very much. Thanks for your videos!! Sharing is a very beautiful thing, because we don't know who might be inspired and influenced by beautiful contents like yours. Once again thank you very much❤️

  • Sunil D.
    6 days

    K Sundararajan akbar gave land of our country. What a big deal.

  • Drzahoor D.
    6 days

    Communal harmony is soul for the progress of a Nation

  • Irfan A.
    6 days

    Ab to sharam se doob maro agar ab bhi Muslims k sath nafrat kartay ho.

  • Bunty B.
    6 days

    Welldone..Just spare some more land for the hospital and school as well. That will be a more grateful gesture

  • Md N.
    6 days

    kato to jalega !.. 1 mahina soyega nehi uske bad neya kuch degrading Angel dhundega !..

