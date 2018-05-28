Temple idols get AC while residents swelter

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a heat wave, and the only beings keeping it cool are the gods in this temple.
536 comments
Mushota C.06/07/2018 19:12
Red
Ayush S.06/05/2018 16:57
Do Prabhus feel hot too?
Himmat S.06/04/2018 13:10
हद है बकचोदी की। भाई अब रोड पर Ac लगवाएगा क्या
Wasim K.06/04/2018 08:22
Agar mandir me air conditioner install kiya to kya hua..? Panditji ne keh to diya ye bhaavna ka vishay h.. aur mandir ho ya koi bhi dharm sthal waha dharm ko maanne wale hi aate h to kya mandir me jo bhakt aaenge unko ye AC ka laabh nhi hoga kya..? Aur bahar ka taapmaan zyada h to isme mandir k trust ki galati h kya..? Kal ko tm logo k gharo me lage AC pr b aise hi videos banaoge kya..? Kuch b yaar..😠😠
Praveen K.06/04/2018 06:36
TFuck is wrong people, why in the fuckin first place a stone idol needs an air conditioner, I'm done with everything around. Am waiting for the moment when this idols will move and say " yo mah man pandit fetch me some sugarcane shit"
Shïvã06/04/2018 05:20
Kul mila kr hr jegeh se anti hundu wali soch rakhte ho tum sab, Sharm karo
Shïvã06/04/2018 05:20
Kya church me ac ni laga hota hai? Kya gurudware me ni laga hota hai ac? Kya dargah me ac ni laga hota?
Shïvã06/04/2018 05:19
Kehna kya chah rahe ho, fully AC dharmshala khulwa de?
Sean T.06/04/2018 05:16
Now these fuckers want temple money to be spent on their personal air conditioners.
Hemi D.06/04/2018 05:02
😑😑😑😑😑
Mano R.06/04/2018 04:08
🤣😂
Jhagaddu S.06/04/2018 04:02
ये पेज किसी रण्डी के बच्चे का है हिन्दू विरोधी। पुजारी की श्रद्धा का सड़क पर चलती लू से क्या ताल्लुक?
Divesh G.06/04/2018 03:56
Jithin Krishnan Anusurabhi Sg Enthellaam kaananam
Sreedhar I.06/04/2018 02:56
No wonder....IDIOTS
Saurabh P.06/04/2018 02:00
@samvardhan incredible UP INCREDIBLE INDIA
Shabnam K.06/04/2018 01:44
::any comment..jisne duniya banii unke liye Ac😊😊😊😊..
Ravneet C.06/03/2018 23:46
Its india My Friend.
Abhimanyu G.06/03/2018 20:38
Is this page maintained by JNU? Bloody assholes
Verma D.06/03/2018 20:29
Beggars should deserve this.. poor should get that.. I mean ,give them everything for free, and make them more useless to the earth. If they had deserved it.. they should have got that by now.. Mr. Kalam sir was also born a poor, and hr never complained god for his poverty.. Guess the pages now a days have nothing new to show in politics, They'd be like - Let's drag god in it.. not only it will create religious tension but also mint us the money..
Sid R.06/03/2018 20:22
Brut India's only job is to blowjob their Western masters, get funding from them to post Anti Hindu posts so that missionaries and evangelists later can convert gullible Hindus easily.. Out of Millions of Temples in India if one is temple is doing this they'll make it a news but will not talk about millions of temples who are feeding the hungry and poor, giving shelter to homeless.. Fucking presstitues