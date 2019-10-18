back

Tharoor Roasts Pakistan With Impeccable English

“Vituperative mudslinging.” Pakistan found itself at the receiving end of Tharoor’s latest English attack.👀

10/18/2019 12:04 PM
  • 488.5k
  • 513

And even more

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School

  4. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  5. Ravi Kishan On What Makes India A Hindu Country

  6. This Cop Went The Extra Mile To Ensure Safety of Women

450 comments

  • Kriti M.
    11/18/2019 13:48

    reminds me of your mum's dialogue- Angrezi mei bol ke chup kara deti ho bas. 😅

  • Khan P.
    11/16/2019 12:11

    I wonder how often he visits his GP for sore throat meds!!!!

  • Ch A.
    11/15/2019 23:09

    Wife killer???? Isn't that him?

  • Abhishek K.
    11/08/2019 06:16

    Sonia's Gandhi ka paaltu kutta...

  • Khan Z.
    11/06/2019 07:32

    After this speech ,sale of dictionary would have definitely risen in pakistan 😂😂😂

  • P S.
    11/05/2019 14:58

    Oye pakis open your dictionaries before replying to this man!! 😂😂😂

  • Shashank S.
    11/04/2019 10:05

    100 pakistani people(pigs} will die from this type of english

  • Soumyanil N.
    11/04/2019 09:28

    Would Pakistanis understand the meaning of 'vituperative mudslinging' 😂😂😂

  • Sagar Y.
    11/04/2019 06:36

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Dinesh G.
    11/04/2019 02:50

    Shashi sir when u speak English even the English men will think twice to understand u

  • Ashutosh C.
    11/03/2019 07:31

    Meanwhile pakistani representative was like inshalllah boys played well

  • Ranadwip S.
    11/03/2019 03:49

    Reading from a piece of paper 😆

  • Yogesh S.
    11/02/2019 18:54

    Boy played well !

  • Hatim B.
    11/02/2019 13:06

    Like when you see it.

  • Ishank S.
    11/02/2019 13:04

    Shashi Tharoor English is enough to surrender Pakistan

  • Shivam K.
    11/01/2019 04:21

    When it comes to country opposition parties should be like this. Well said !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳👌👍

  • Aishwary C.
    11/01/2019 03:48

    Pakistan ko ghanta farq nai padta... Parliament ke alawa kuchh samjh me nai aaya hoga...

  • Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.
    11/01/2019 00:55

    Ye aadmi English se G**d maar skta pure Pakistan ki 😂🙄

  • CA U.
    10/31/2019 12:57

    Now Pakistan first understand the word said by Mr. Tharoor😂

  • Rohit V.
    10/31/2019 12:44

    pakistan ko English samajhne mai dikkat hogi🤣