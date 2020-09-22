back
Tharoor Slams Centre On Covid & Economic Slump
“We have the worst of both worlds.” Shashi Tharoor on the public health and economic crises facing India.
09/22/2020
223 comments
Bhavish K.a day
New India has a solution for every problem - Blame Modi
Sher S.2 days
Thank God congress is out of power,otherwise there would have been crores of deaths.
Jagadeesh M.2 days
Write book through your good English language
Naresh K.3 days
It’s not India GDP getting down , whole world is suffering . Wuhan virus or biology weapon god knows
Singh A.3 days
Don't forget the same party he belongs to has an another Alphabet of scams😂😂😂...
Jaswant S.3 days
In between corona crisis he is celebrating his birth day imean Howedy. Why mr Throor is so much worried he will make everbody thirsty and hungry with more dance. 2 ctore more jobs. Big advocate could not come near them and even x cji has to go go. Common man has been cheated. But in usa pentagon said they have nothing to do with e.results. As regards ecnomy chaiwale keep small gala.
Ankit B.3 days
If Congress would have been in power the poor would have suffered more without Jan dhan account,adhaar-jan dhan account and without effective utilisation of PDS system.
Debanjana B.4 days
Shashi Tharoor is dacoit and killer, I wish Pushkar stabbed him that day we could know the truth of khangressi scam
Shivani C.4 days
shoot
Nirmallya B.4 days
If People don't violet the rules then ok ! And if people violets the rules then the blame goes to Modi Government ! Wah ! Logic? Such a country I am living ! All citizens must be always ready to develop and prosper there country but not to destroy and and after doing wrong dids blame the government !
Lokesh S.4 days
Where is mask mr. "So called intellectual.."
Damandeep S.4 days
actually tum gobbar bhakton ko smjh toh aayega ni ky bol ra h
Kosar B.4 days
Was he in hibernation so far and suddenly found out the world has changed or rather his world has changed.
Sathish K.4 days
What do the damn fpools who still support ths govt have to say? "WE HAVE 3 OCEANS SURROUNFING OUR COUNTRY, LET'S JUMPINTO IT"?...BJ Peee
Anuj T.4 days
😂😂
Sudev T.4 days
Talks as if, his party was in power things would have been much better whereas we have seen their rule for past several decade... Except for polished English nothing.
Aloysius D.4 days
Consult the experienced persons in every field and then proceed.
Clevin V.4 days
don't disturb our PM... he is still counting how many zeros are there in 2 lakhs crore ruppes which he promised to distributed for corona control works on the may... "promises are for public stunt.."
Anil C.4 days
An eloquent jackass blabbering like a babboon.. no real suggestions coming from his Madame or her idiot son.. Oops.. they have gone out on holidays... So just an opportunity for this jackass to continue that rant.. Hmmm..
Anil M.4 days
Shame