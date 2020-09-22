back

Tharoor Slams Centre On Covid & Economic Slump

“We have the worst of both worlds.” Shashi Tharoor on the public health and economic crises facing India.

09/22/2020 5:36 PM
  • 272.5k
  • 283

Coronavirus Coverage

223 comments

  • Bhavish K.
    a day

    New India has a solution for every problem - Blame Modi

  • Sher S.
    2 days

    Thank God congress is out of power,otherwise there would have been crores of deaths.

  • Jagadeesh M.
    2 days

    Write book through your good English language

  • Naresh K.
    3 days

    It’s not India GDP getting down , whole world is suffering . Wuhan virus or biology weapon god knows

  • Singh A.
    3 days

    Don't forget the same party he belongs to has an another Alphabet of scams😂😂😂...

  • Jaswant S.
    3 days

    In between corona crisis he is celebrating his birth day imean Howedy. Why mr Throor is so much worried he will make everbody thirsty and hungry with more dance. 2 ctore more jobs. Big advocate could not come near them and even x cji has to go go. Common man has been cheated. But in usa pentagon said they have nothing to do with e.results. As regards ecnomy chaiwale keep small gala.

  • Ankit B.
    3 days

    If Congress would have been in power the poor would have suffered more without Jan dhan account,adhaar-jan dhan account and without effective utilisation of PDS system.

  • Debanjana B.
    4 days

    Shashi Tharoor is dacoit and killer, I wish Pushkar stabbed him that day we could know the truth of khangressi scam

  • Shivani C.
    4 days

    shoot

  • Nirmallya B.
    4 days

    If People don't violet the rules then ok ! And if people violets the rules then the blame goes to Modi Government ! Wah ! Logic? Such a country I am living ! All citizens must be always ready to develop and prosper there country but not to destroy and and after doing wrong dids blame the government !

  • Lokesh S.
    4 days

    Where is mask mr. "So called intellectual.."

  • Damandeep S.
    4 days

    actually tum gobbar bhakton ko smjh toh aayega ni ky bol ra h

  • Kosar B.
    4 days

    Was he in hibernation so far and suddenly found out the world has changed or rather his world has changed.

  • Sathish K.
    4 days

    What do the damn fpools who still support ths govt have to say? "WE HAVE 3 OCEANS SURROUNFING OUR COUNTRY, LET'S JUMPINTO IT"?...BJ Peee

  • Anuj T.
    4 days

    😂😂

  • Sudev T.
    4 days

    Talks as if, his party was in power things would have been much better whereas we have seen their rule for past several decade... Except for polished English nothing.

  • Aloysius D.
    4 days

    Consult the experienced persons in every field and then proceed.

  • Clevin V.
    4 days

    don't disturb our PM... he is still counting how many zeros are there in 2 lakhs crore ruppes which he promised to distributed for corona control works on the may... "promises are for public stunt.."

  • Anil C.
    4 days

    An eloquent jackass blabbering like a babboon.. no real suggestions coming from his Madame or her idiot son.. Oops.. they have gone out on holidays... So just an opportunity for this jackass to continue that rant.. Hmmm..

  • Anil M.
    4 days

    Shame

