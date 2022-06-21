The 2022 edition of the “burning train”
Why do Indian protesters go off-the-rails playing with fire every time?
You will like also
The 2022 edition of the “burning train”
Why do Indian protesters go off-the-rails playing with fire every time?
Yogi Adityanath vs. Kanhaiya Kumar on Agnipath
Yogi Adityanath said the opposition is misleading the youth on the Agnipath scheme. Here’s how Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar responded…
Rahul Wows College Crowd In Puducherry
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sportingly answered some personal questions from students at a college in Puducherry. He was visiting the union territory ahead of assembly elections scheduled to be held in a few months.
Gadkari's plan to solve parking woes for good
The photo of a car parked on the street could fetch you Rs. 500 soon. Idea courtesy: Nitin Gadkari.
Rajyavardhan Rathore vs P Chidambaram on Agnipath
Both BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore and Congress party's P Chidambaram spoke on the Agnipath scheme. Who makes the better argument?
US' response to the Prophet Mohammad row
How the US reacted when a Pakistani journalist asked about the Prophet Mohammad row.
Woman Stops Minister Seeking Bus Driver's Job
This 25-year-old girl stopped a minister on his tracks with a unique demand… 🚎
These Indians were jailed for social media posts
This Marathi actress has spent more than a month in jail for criticising a senior politician.
When the Kerala CM faced protestors mid flight
Black flags, water cannons, and attempted murder charges... what's happening to the Kerala CM right now?
When India refused to budge on Russian oil imports
The US and India had yet another talk on Russia-Ukraine... but did India change its stance on Russian oil?
The life of Prithviraj Chauhan
This historical figure became the centre of many debates when a film based on him released recently. But who was he, really?