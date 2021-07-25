back

The 21-Year-Old Leading A Village

Iram Masroor Chauhan defied naysayers to achieve something she dreamed of since childhood...

25/07/2021 5:27 AM
  • 45.9K
  • 28

24 comments

  • Hitesh M.
    a day

    Shiksha sherni ka vo Dudh hain jisne bhi piya wo dahada hain....

  • Sahab R.
    2 days

    Congratulations

  • AR R.
    3 days

    Good sister

  • Naeem A.
    3 days

    Very. Good

  • ग्राम प.
    3 days

    Thanks to all......

  • Kamala B.
    3 days

    BRAVO MAYOR OF KERALA yes, Mam good ahead. Best wishes you will be an IAS OFFICER.

  • Aniket S.
    3 days

    My friend is 25 and he is now pradhan ( head ) on my village nawada ballia utter Pradesh . He is youngest pradhan in eastern up .

  • Seeta R.
    4 days

    Stay strong girl congrats

  • Anjali J.
    4 days

    Kudos to you Iram mansoor chauhan, making a difference!

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    She is an inspiring and strong woman. Congratulations to her. May she stays blessed.

  • Shankar S.
    4 days

    Very good

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Good luck 🤞🍀🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Good afternoon

  • Joghee N.
    4 days

    Go girl do good be good stay safe and healthy God bless you

  • కనకదుర్గమ్మ త.
    4 days

  • Sudha N.
    4 days

    Congratulations... young lady you are an inspiration for others to step in ... just do the right things and respect self and others

  • Daya S.
    4 days

    You go girl 😍

  • Tamanna U.
    4 days

    Bravo ! So proud of you 😊

  • Krishnakali S.
    4 days

    Well done and great achievement in an environment of gender inequality. That she has been able to change perceptions of a society is in itself a Herculean task and this opens the door for many a women in similar situation as this.

  • Muqeem R.
    4 days

    Congratulations