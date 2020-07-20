back

The 50-Year-Old Who Defied Age To Clear Class 12

She was so terrified of maths she quit school after Class 9. Three decades later, Lakyntiew Syiemlieh from Umsning, Meghalaya, returned to complete that unfinished business. 👏👏

07/20/2020 11:14 AM
  • 83.7k
  • 39

37 comments

  • BanJop M.
    4 hours

    Biang kong biang

  • Johnson S.
    5 hours

    Salute to u maam

  • Alva D.
    7 hours

    Congrats mei🤗

  • John K.
    7 hours

    Nabynta ka kynthei te ka bha ka long ka babiang. Hangi ki shynrang te em phi.. Kumta ngi dei ban pule hapor ba dang samla bad kito samla ba pepskul ki dei ban pule biang. Ia shynrang te kam lah shuh ban long unda lah don Khun ki kynthei ki lah ban long.. mar u shynrang uwei pa uwei phi tip hi. Ngim don por ban pule lane ban leit skul ngi hap leit bylla ban pyndap iaka jingdon kam haing ha sem.

  • Veronica K.
    7 hours

    Congratulation Truly inspiring 🙌👍👌

  • Basyrpailin T.
    7 hours

    Congratulations my dear...God bless you n keep it up....👍👍❤❤🙏🙏

  • Philo L.
    7 hours

    Congratulations Kong, you inspires others.. no age is require for education..

  • Banjop C.
    9 hours

    Ka long kum Ka jingai mynsiem ia kiwei ruh.Tur shaphrang pyndep haduh Doctorate.

  • Sofi S.
    10 hours

    Wow .💓💓💓

  • Vandana L.
    12 hours

    Congratulations and do pursue your studies further....

  • Anushuya R.
    16 hours

    This is truly inspiring having a phobia for Maths all my life I understand how that feels. The fact that she was able to conquer her fear is absolutely brilliant...Congratulations I' soo happy for you ...❤❤🙏🙏

  • Ebandy K.
    17 hours

    Proud of you meiieid lah pass class12 rh khlm khot dihsha hi re,,,shu I beit tng ha ki news hi

  • Sangi N.
    18 hours

    Wow💗💗💗

  • Helisha N.
    18 hours

    Truely very inspiring...such an indication never seen...fly high kur

  • Wanlam S.
    18 hours

    Hoii kiwww Kong 😍

  • Theresa S.
    19 hours

    It's really inspiring. Weldone you are a great achiver👍🙌🌹

  • Bahunlang M.
    19 hours

    Congratulations

  • Kuljinder K.
    19 hours

    Great Kong!. Keep the spirit.

  • Rikynti S.
    20 hours

    Proud of you Lakyntiew. You are the example to all drop out students.👍

  • Bahdengwoz K.
    20 hours

    Proud of you Kong lakyntiew