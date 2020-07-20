back
The 50-Year-Old Who Defied Age To Clear Class 12
She was so terrified of maths she quit school after Class 9. Three decades later, Lakyntiew Syiemlieh from Umsning, Meghalaya, returned to complete that unfinished business. 👏👏
07/20/2020 11:14 AM
- 83.7k
- 1.1k
- 39
37 comments
BanJop M.4 hours
Biang kong biang
Johnson S.5 hours
Salute to u maam
Alva D.7 hours
Congrats mei🤗
John K.7 hours
Nabynta ka kynthei te ka bha ka long ka babiang. Hangi ki shynrang te em phi.. Kumta ngi dei ban pule hapor ba dang samla bad kito samla ba pepskul ki dei ban pule biang. Ia shynrang te kam lah shuh ban long unda lah don Khun ki kynthei ki lah ban long.. mar u shynrang uwei pa uwei phi tip hi. Ngim don por ban pule lane ban leit skul ngi hap leit bylla ban pyndap iaka jingdon kam haing ha sem.
Veronica K.7 hours
Congratulation Truly inspiring 🙌👍👌
Basyrpailin T.7 hours
Congratulations my dear...God bless you n keep it up....👍👍❤❤🙏🙏
Philo L.7 hours
Congratulations Kong, you inspires others.. no age is require for education..
Banjop C.9 hours
Ka long kum Ka jingai mynsiem ia kiwei ruh.Tur shaphrang pyndep haduh Doctorate.
Sofi S.10 hours
Wow .💓💓💓
Vandana L.12 hours
Congratulations and do pursue your studies further....
Anushuya R.16 hours
This is truly inspiring having a phobia for Maths all my life I understand how that feels. The fact that she was able to conquer her fear is absolutely brilliant...Congratulations I' soo happy for you ...❤❤🙏🙏
Ebandy K.17 hours
Proud of you meiieid lah pass class12 rh khlm khot dihsha hi re,,,shu I beit tng ha ki news hi
Sangi N.18 hours
Wow💗💗💗
Helisha N.18 hours
Truely very inspiring...such an indication never seen...fly high kur
Wanlam S.18 hours
Hoii kiwww Kong 😍
Theresa S.19 hours
It's really inspiring. Weldone you are a great achiver👍🙌🌹
Bahunlang M.19 hours
Congratulations
Kuljinder K.19 hours
Great Kong!. Keep the spirit.
Rikynti S.20 hours
Proud of you Lakyntiew. You are the example to all drop out students.👍
Bahdengwoz K.20 hours
Proud of you Kong lakyntiew