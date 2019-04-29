The Activists Who Want A Men's Commission

These people are fighting to safeguard the rights of… MEN. 😶
Varun T.08/31/2019 00:16
35 laws in favor of women, none for men. Dowry is illegal but alimony is legal. She can have sex outside marriage which does not come under adultry but if men wanders off she can take divorce with hefty alimony amount. Men are to be tried for rape but if a women rapes a men that is not considered a crime. We can shout loud here but politicians won't let go their female vote bank. Coming from a guy who married a feminazi and lives under constant mental frustration.
Zahid N.06/06/2019 18:53
Wow perfect
Md A.06/04/2019 18:53
great job
Rohit S.06/01/2019 02:17
I support you.
Pawan S.05/30/2019 01:09
Great initiative👍👍👍👍
Rishi C.05/28/2019 08:53
Great
Arijit B.05/28/2019 08:27
finally
Ajmalpasha P.05/28/2019 08:14
Ok BJP pipal ven u give India pipal 15 lakes choro dedo
Neha C.05/27/2019 17:02
Balatkaar ka bhi anth kare
Suman J.05/27/2019 02:16
Good
Sandesh S.05/25/2019 07:37
Abhi aurto ka feminism jaag jayega yeh dekh kr.
Pranbir S.05/24/2019 04:17
Good initiative... 🙂🙂
Lenon M.05/21/2019 16:18
Some points, perfectly good. Some other, bullshit. Should we support this? I'm confused.
Gurvinder S.05/21/2019 04:07
In India no body listen to man... it's our freedom.?
Harsh A.05/19/2019 16:59
Keshav Agarwal
Abeer H.05/19/2019 03:37
Needed , thanks.
Tushar L.05/18/2019 19:10
We need some strict laws too so that no one dare to launch any false case against someone..no of suicides are spiking in males 😥
Gourav R.05/17/2019 07:43
Yes good initiative .Both Men and women deserves equal rights.Me too is misused by some women
Amit S.05/12/2019 10:46
Good job
Anandakrishnan R.05/10/2019 17:45
For people who are saying men have more rights, please tell what rights men have! These are rights which women have and men don't.... 1) ladies first 2) women and children first to safety 3) reservation in bus, train, education, job and even politics 4) alimony 5) child custody 6) no law to protect from harrasment 7) biased law which favours women over men 8)innocent until proven guilty but opp in case of men 9) double standards 10) different punishment for same crime 11) fake molestation cases 12) no sympathy and respect is given while you are asked to give it and many more