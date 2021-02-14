back

The Africans Of India

They speak Indian languages and follow local traditions. Meet the Siddis, a part of India's forgotten history.

14/02/2021 5:27 AM
  • 135.5K
  • 52

And even more

  1. 3:56

    Un antiguo McDonald's transformado en un centro solidario

  2. 5:51

    El mes de la historia afroamericana

  3. 5:51

    Esta es la vida de Jill Biden

  4. 3:38

    ¿Qué es la libertad de expresión?

  5. 3:18

    Así de fácil es echar droga en una bebida ajena

  6. 3:04

    El reto de TikTok que homenajea culturas del mundo

33 comments

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Indu M.
    12 hours

    see this

  • Ibrahim S.
    2 days

    Wish them all the best ! They are under intense pressure ! Black people are suffering everywhere Arabia, China, India, Europe, America ! Need freedom !

  • Salil M.
    2 days

    Also the Siddis of Zanjira, neither The Mughals, Shivaji, The Peshwas, The British & the Portuguese could ever lay hands on them at Zanjira.....unfortunately they haven't gotten their dues despite being enslaved n misused to create wonders across the globe.....

  • Pynshai L.
    2 days

    Hyy

  • Le J.
    2 days

    Habshi hai bhenchod kalle

  • Shanmukha T.
    2 days

    even our country tried to push peeps of African origin in to sports

  • Akshay N.
    2 days

    They are welcome in our nation

  • Okungbowa C.
    2 days

    They are the most beautiful tribe in 🇮🇳

  • Gagli T.
    2 days

    .. Real face of your favourite Congress party

  • Mansoor E.
    2 days

    In Mumbai, we have siddhi muhalla. Where they stay.

  • Praveen P.
    2 days

    Siddis are special people. We must take care of them and their culture. It is important for India to do this.

  • Poonacha M.
    3 days

    This is an indigenous African community of India. There are roughly about 700 such indigenous communities, existing across India today, where they are neither Hindu , Christian nor Muslim . It is cruel to convert any person from his faith of worship to another .By doing so, it is destroying ones culture, tradition and form of worship . Every human being takes pride in their own culture , tradition and religious practices. India, being unique from the rest of the world , for its diverse culture and tradition, it is the duty of the Indian government to give special status and privileges to these communities , so as to protect and conserve their culture ,tradition, religious practices, deminishing population and the region they come from ; at the same time, work towards their upliftment through education and providing equal opportunities that is derived by the schedule cast and schedule tribe. Yes, the Christian , Muslim and Hindu religions are taking advantage of these indigenous communities, as part of their fight for superiority of religion over the other, by converting them. The Indian government has to stop having a blind eye over the matter and protect these communities. It is painful to see ones culture , tradition and population going into extinction, due to negligence by the government. I am writing this, as I belong to one such community in India today.

  • Pamela L.
    3 days

    I never studied this in school. India is fascinating country full of culture traditions. I wish to have learn this growing up. Very interesting

  • Saima R.
    3 days

    U r our brothers and sisters

  • Lakshya R.
    3 days

    Love Siddi

  • Deepak A.
    3 days

    Reservations ki jai 🙏🏾

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏

  • Arman K.
    3 days

    We call them Makrani Baloch. They live in Makran Balouchistan Pakistan There tribe is also live in Karachi Liyari

  • Utsav G.
    3 days

    African 😯

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.