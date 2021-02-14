The Africans Of India

Un antiguo McDonald's transformado en un centro solidario
God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen
see this
Wish them all the best ! They are under intense pressure ! Black people are suffering everywhere Arabia, China, India, Europe, America ! Need freedom !
Also the Siddis of Zanjira, neither The Mughals, Shivaji, The Peshwas, The British & the Portuguese could ever lay hands on them at Zanjira.....unfortunately they haven't gotten their dues despite being enslaved n misused to create wonders across the globe.....
Hyy
Habshi hai bhenchod kalle
even our country tried to push peeps of African origin in to sports
They are welcome in our nation
They are the most beautiful tribe in 🇮🇳
..
Real face of your favourite Congress party
In Mumbai, we have siddhi muhalla. Where they stay.
Siddis are special people. We must take care of them and their culture. It is important for India to do this.
This is an indigenous African community of India. There are roughly about 700 such indigenous communities, existing across India today, where they are neither Hindu , Christian nor Muslim . It is cruel to convert any person from his faith of worship to another .By doing so, it is destroying ones culture, tradition and form of worship . Every human being takes pride in their own culture , tradition and religious practices. India, being unique from the rest of the world , for its diverse culture and tradition, it is the duty of the Indian government to give special status and privileges to these communities , so as to protect and conserve their culture ,tradition, religious practices, deminishing population and the region they come from ; at the same time, work towards their upliftment through education and providing equal opportunities that is derived by the schedule cast and schedule tribe.
Yes, the Christian , Muslim and Hindu religions are taking advantage of these indigenous communities, as part of their fight for superiority of religion over the other, by converting them. The Indian government has to stop having a blind eye over the matter and protect these communities. It is painful to see ones culture , tradition and population going into extinction, due to negligence by the government.
I am writing this, as I belong to one such community in India today.
I never studied this in school. India is fascinating country full of culture traditions. I wish to have learn this growing up. Very interesting
U r our brothers and sisters
Love Siddi
Reservations ki jai 🙏🏾
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
We call them Makrani Baloch.
They live in Makran Balouchistan Pakistan
There tribe is also live in Karachi Liyari
African 😯
