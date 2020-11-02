back
The Amateur Teen Journo Who Force-Fixed Hill Road
Suhani Bisht, 15, just could not stand the substandard repair work of a road near her home in Uttarakhand. She filed a Facebook ground report so strong, the administration was forced to act.
31/10/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 02/11/2020 8:36 AM
339 comments
Gurbinder S.17 hours
Hmaare desh me sab thekedaar hai
Jaya P.3 days
Impressed...
Roma W.3 days
Corruption is deep rooted.People shud expose them.
Shruti K.3 days
Wow
Afsha K.3 days
She is usually the media, the way it shud be used..only she
Xon X.3 days
She's beautiful...❤️
Radhey Y.3 days
Bravo girl
Trishna T.3 days
I hope she is safe
Jk S.3 days
Suhani, Mother India must be proud of you, these type of shoddy works is done because of nexus between the contractor, engineers, officials, and the politicians. This is happening all over the country, India requires brave people like you to expose all the wrong doings happening in our country. 🙏 to you .
Khurshid K.3 days
Bravo baby good job
Muhamed R.3 days
Bravo! Hats off🙌
Philip L.3 days
Power of social media. Well done 👍
Jitendra S.3 days
👍🏼
Mahesh K.4 days
Very nice 👍
Rimo R.4 days
Very well coverage
Abhimanyu S.4 days
It's called base filling
Vijayendra S.4 days
This lockdown will take definitely some improvements in our state 👍
Jaykishore B.4 days
When the news media is sold for running propoganda 24/7... Good samaritans have to take over. Whistle blowers like her should be given security and her safety should be assured by the govt.
Umashankar A.4 days
Well done
Aarchik S.4 days
This is how smart and active kids should be.. they are going to contribute in this country's future and they have to spread awareness and take up stand against whats wrong.. so proud to see this kid having the guts to take on the authorities