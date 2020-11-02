back

The Amateur Teen Journo Who Force-Fixed Hill Road

Suhani Bisht, 15, just could not stand the substandard repair work of a road near her home in Uttarakhand. She filed a Facebook ground report so strong, the administration was forced to act.

31/10/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 02/11/2020 8:36 AM
339 comments

  • Gurbinder S.
    17 hours

    Hmaare desh me sab thekedaar hai

  • Jaya P.
    3 days

    Impressed...

  • Roma W.
    3 days

    Corruption is deep rooted.People shud expose them.

  • Shruti K.
    3 days

    Wow

  • Afsha K.
    3 days

    She is usually the media, the way it shud be used..only she

  • Xon X.
    3 days

    She's beautiful...❤️

  • Radhey Y.
    3 days

    Bravo girl

  • Trishna T.
    3 days

    I hope she is safe

  • Jk S.
    3 days

    Suhani, Mother India must be proud of you, these type of shoddy works is done because of nexus between the contractor, engineers, officials, and the politicians. This is happening all over the country, India requires brave people like you to expose all the wrong doings happening in our country. 🙏 to you .

  • Khurshid K.
    3 days

    Bravo baby good job

  • Muhamed R.
    3 days

    Bravo! Hats off🙌

  • Philip L.
    3 days

    Power of social media. Well done 👍

  • Jitendra S.
    3 days

    👍🏼

  • Mahesh K.
    4 days

    Very nice 👍

  • Rimo R.
    4 days

    Very well coverage

  • Abhimanyu S.
    4 days

    It's called base filling

  • Vijayendra S.
    4 days

    This lockdown will take definitely some improvements in our state 👍

  • Jaykishore B.
    4 days

    When the news media is sold for running propoganda 24/7... Good samaritans have to take over. Whistle blowers like her should be given security and her safety should be assured by the govt.

  • Umashankar A.
    4 days

    Well done

  • Aarchik S.
    4 days

    This is how smart and active kids should be.. they are going to contribute in this country's future and they have to spread awareness and take up stand against whats wrong.. so proud to see this kid having the guts to take on the authorities

