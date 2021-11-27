back
The Ancient Inks You Can Also Get
Magical powers, healing properties, markers for the afterlife... these are the legends around ancient tribal tattoos. And you can get one too. 🤯
27/11/2021 4:27 PM
- 30.8K
- 139
- 5
3 comments
Hervé F.4 days
Beautiful tatoos. I hope the tradition, the spirituality will stay alive.
Sam X.4 days
Incredibly spiritual... beautiful Artistic talent
Brut India4 days
Women of the Kutia Kondh tribe of Orissa, called the ‘the people of the spirit world,’ ink themselves with beautiful geometric facial tattoos; it is said these identifying marks ensure they recognize each other once they enter the spirit world. Read more about the stories that shape this ancient art: https://www.thebetterindia.com/58170/india-tattoo-tradition-history/