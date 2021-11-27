back

The Ancient Inks You Can Also Get

Magical powers, healing properties, markers for the afterlife... these are the legends around ancient tribal tattoos. And you can get one too. 🤯

3 comments

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    Beautiful tatoos. I hope the tradition, the spirituality will stay alive.

  • Sam X.
    4 days

    Incredibly spiritual... beautiful Artistic talent

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Women of the Kutia Kondh tribe of Orissa, called the ‘the people of the spirit world,’ ink themselves with beautiful geometric facial tattoos; it is said these identifying marks ensure they recognize each other once they enter the spirit world. Read more about the stories that shape this ancient art: https://www.thebetterindia.com/58170/india-tattoo-tradition-history/

