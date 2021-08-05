back
The Boy Who Loves To Sing And Dance
He's not your average 11-year-old... but Shreyash Barmate can teach everyone how to live life to the fullest.
30/07/2021 9:34 AMupdated: 30/07/2021 9:55 AM
- 106.3K
- 2K
- 38
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
32 comments
Amreen T.05/08/2021 13:25
After i seeing him....I remember paa movie
Saba S.04/08/2021 10:16
Great
Amos M.03/08/2021 01:32
All good but driving?.
Élisabeth L.02/08/2021 18:29
Génial tre doué amitie
Naman P.02/08/2021 17:09
see gauti
Qureshi S.02/08/2021 00:14
More power to you, Kid💯🙌 God bless❤
Maazbin N.01/08/2021 18:28
No matter what u have if God says he is made human in their best form then what then live the life to its fullest it's a shame that normal people hates gets jealous for abnormal person freedom life
Kosia F.01/08/2021 03:49
Hihihihi 😁🙏😎
Kumaresan N.31/07/2021 21:40
Gods plan😶
Nina S.31/07/2021 16:23
God bless you
Karma D.31/07/2021 11:28
God bless u child....I hope u live a long and fulfilling life. OM AH HUNG BENZA GURU PADMA SIDHI HUNG
Damiki C.31/07/2021 02:30
God bless you
Benjamin M.30/07/2021 20:05
Benjamin Button ❤️
Saly D.30/07/2021 17:44
😰😰😰😰❤️❤️😘😘😘
Nurul A.30/07/2021 16:39
God along with u
Rani S.30/07/2021 15:11
God bless you. Keep smiling
Ruzbeh E.30/07/2021 13:24
❤👍
Rajesh S.30/07/2021 12:52
Om shanti om
Rajesh S.30/07/2021 12:51
Hi
Mitchelle P.30/07/2021 12:33
Talented kid..God bless n keep u in good health n always smiling