back

The Boy Who Loves To Sing And Dance

He's not your average 11-year-old... but Shreyash Barmate can teach everyone how to live life to the fullest.

30/07/2021 9:34 AMupdated: 30/07/2021 9:55 AM
  • 106.3K
  • 38

Portraits

  1. 2:03

    When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order

  2. 8:54

    Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

  3. 3:30

    Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before

  4. 7:53

    This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears

  5. 4:25

    The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals

  6. 2:49

    A Doctor Answers Some Pressing Covid-19 Queries

32 comments

  • Amreen T.
    05/08/2021 13:25

    After i seeing him....I remember paa movie

  • Saba S.
    04/08/2021 10:16

    Great

  • Amos M.
    03/08/2021 01:32

    All good but driving?.

  • Élisabeth L.
    02/08/2021 18:29

    Génial tre doué amitie

  • Naman P.
    02/08/2021 17:09

    see gauti

  • Qureshi S.
    02/08/2021 00:14

    More power to you, Kid💯🙌 God bless❤

  • Maazbin N.
    01/08/2021 18:28

    No matter what u have if God says he is made human in their best form then what then live the life to its fullest it's a shame that normal people hates gets jealous for abnormal person freedom life

  • Kosia F.
    01/08/2021 03:49

    Hihihihi 😁🙏😎

  • Kumaresan N.
    31/07/2021 21:40

    Gods plan😶

  • Nina S.
    31/07/2021 16:23

    God bless you

  • Karma D.
    31/07/2021 11:28

    God bless u child....I hope u live a long and fulfilling life. OM AH HUNG BENZA GURU PADMA SIDHI HUNG

  • Damiki C.
    31/07/2021 02:30

    God bless you

  • Benjamin M.
    30/07/2021 20:05

    Benjamin Button ❤️

  • Saly D.
    30/07/2021 17:44

    😰😰😰😰❤️❤️😘😘😘

  • Nurul A.
    30/07/2021 16:39

    God along with u

  • Rani S.
    30/07/2021 15:11

    God bless you. Keep smiling

  • Ruzbeh E.
    30/07/2021 13:24

    ❤👍

  • Rajesh S.
    30/07/2021 12:52

    Om shanti om

  • Rajesh S.
    30/07/2021 12:51

    Hi

  • Mitchelle P.
    30/07/2021 12:33

    Talented kid..God bless n keep u in good health n always smiling