The Cabbie Who Drove An Anti-CAA Man To The Cops

You’ve heard all the concern and complaints over a Mumbai cabbie dropping an anti-CAA passenger to the police station. Here’s why he did it.

02/21/2020 2:57 PM
Changing India

428 comments

  • Arindam B.
    4 hours

    Real hero

  • Chandrakanth S.
    4 hours

    Well done bro

  • Kalyani K.
    4 hours

    Well done! Duty of every responsible citizen to remain vigilant

  • Sajid A.
    4 hours

    In bhakton ko Mumbai police galat lagti hai aur Delhi police sahi lagti hai.... Had hai yaar sudhar jao na please

  • Md I.
    4 hours

    “Aag dono taraf se lagi hui thi” if someone says this what is the meaning.?

  • Biswajit D.
    4 hours

    Even I will also do the same if it requires....👍

  • Prayash D.
    4 hours

    Hats off to you brother... This is what we call as a " Responsible Citizen" of India.. 👍👍

  • Manisha G.
    4 hours

    Ohhhh brut sach bhi dikhane laga. Sahi ja raha hai. अच्छा किया cab driver ।

  • Rajendra K.
    4 hours

    Great we want more people driver like u who are aware of their duties

  • Avishek M.
    4 hours

    Responsible citizen of India

  • Wild M.
    5 hours

    The uber guy did the right thing. Appreciate him.

  • Parul A.
    6 hours

    Crazy

  • Mukesh K.
    6 hours

    Writing on the wall is very clear - shut up in cab

  • Tiyasha C.
    6 hours

    People who are telling the driver is educated wanna ask them whether they have ever heard about metaphor, because "aag laga dena" according to the passenger was METAPHORICAL, and what DANGEROUS thing has happened to others apart from Bhakts and their leaders on Shaheen baug? The driver was definitely NOT OKAY with Shaheen baug

  • Tushar Naik
    6 hours

    Good Job Bro...🙏🙏🙏✨

  • Mehfooz S.
    7 hours

    Gaur 🤣😂🤣😂itna hi kafi hai

  • Hussain S.
    7 hours

    Samhaj itni english bolke driver hai tu kaun se desh mai hai tu ......tuba tuba ....bc

  • Dinesh C.
    8 hours

    Good job

  • Abhishek M.
    9 hours

    Kudos 👍🏻

  • Ricardo A.
    10 hours

    Maano ya na maano. Hidden islamic terror agenda is being materialised. Hindus have to wake up