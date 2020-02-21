The Cabbie Who Drove An Anti-CAA Man To The Cops
428 comments
Arindam B.4 hours
Real hero
Chandrakanth S.4 hours
Well done bro
Kalyani K.4 hours
Well done! Duty of every responsible citizen to remain vigilant
Sajid A.4 hours
In bhakton ko Mumbai police galat lagti hai aur Delhi police sahi lagti hai.... Had hai yaar sudhar jao na please
Md I.4 hours
“Aag dono taraf se lagi hui thi” if someone says this what is the meaning.?
Biswajit D.4 hours
Even I will also do the same if it requires....👍
Prayash D.4 hours
Hats off to you brother... This is what we call as a " Responsible Citizen" of India.. 👍👍
Manisha G.4 hours
Ohhhh brut sach bhi dikhane laga. Sahi ja raha hai. अच्छा किया cab driver ।
Rajendra K.4 hours
Great we want more people driver like u who are aware of their duties
Avishek M.4 hours
Responsible citizen of India
Wild M.5 hours
The uber guy did the right thing. Appreciate him.
Parul A.6 hours
Crazy
Mukesh K.6 hours
Writing on the wall is very clear - shut up in cab
Tiyasha C.6 hours
People who are telling the driver is educated wanna ask them whether they have ever heard about metaphor, because "aag laga dena" according to the passenger was METAPHORICAL, and what DANGEROUS thing has happened to others apart from Bhakts and their leaders on Shaheen baug? The driver was definitely NOT OKAY with Shaheen baug
Tushar Naik6 hours
Good Job Bro...🙏🙏🙏✨
Mehfooz S.7 hours
Gaur 🤣😂🤣😂itna hi kafi hai
Hussain S.7 hours
Samhaj itni english bolke driver hai tu kaun se desh mai hai tu ......tuba tuba ....bc
Dinesh C.8 hours
Good job
Abhishek M.9 hours
Kudos 👍🏻
Ricardo A.10 hours
Maano ya na maano. Hidden islamic terror agenda is being materialised. Hindus have to wake up