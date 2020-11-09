back
The Case Of The Burning Ventilator
On 9th September, a fire broke out in a Covid-19 ward at a government hospital in Vadodara... But why is everyone talking about a ventilator? 🤔
09/11/2020 4:57 PM
- 140.8k
- 1.2k
- 56
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
47 comments
Biswanil K.3 days
Sab changa si!
Umarohini K.4 days
Salute to the doctor's 👍👍👏👏
Tejal M.4 days
Hats off to the drs and regarding Ventilators hmm
Mihir S.4 days
Not a single fire extinguisher in sight, people just being in the moment.
Vijay H.5 days
Interesting n careless
Wani W.5 days
Atmanirbhar Bharat Equipments made in India 😂
Saliim M.5 days
Who says corruption has vanished after 2014, bring them here.
Diganta S.5 days
I already came to know from one foreign media.
Vittal R.5 days
Pm cares ventilators be like
Jaswant S.5 days
Come september was agood picture of yester years here on09 092020 people are facing music of ventilators in gujarat. 11 09 was WTC bad day of usa. Here due to big leaders every thing is bad for patients.And high up says donot take it lightly till medcine come. Do your raksha yourself ok manwar gujrat model. Fast bullet train we will sent from delhi 3 .4 years.
Varun S.5 days
The medical staff here should be awarded!
Mary L.5 days
Thank u doctor
Leo G.5 days
Wonder if the vaccine is going to go the same way. haste makes waste. However life does not have much value, of it is not mine.
Amelia S.5 days
https://youtu.be/ZpeZLijXVWE
Hepsy A.5 days
Brut, don't allow this ad. It s a very low quality material. They are not taking the email complaints or return of the product. Rs 900 for three bras I am very much dissatisfied with the product. If you can help me to get back my money I would be grateful to you. Other wise don't bring down your quality by joining them.
Tareque H.5 days
Fraud Gujarat companies to be booked and made punishable for playing with the lives of patients.
Sharafat A.5 days
Salute to the brave doctors who acted very calmfully first evacuated the the patient then douce the fire... 🙏🙏
Meeta L.5 days
Who was filming the whole incident? Was the footage captured on cctv cameras?
Debsu B.5 days
Let's see aur kitna din tak ye game chalega....world cup to India hi jitega...chahe jo bhi ho jaye..we win the world cup...aage aage dekho hota hai kya...🙏🙏
Shahid H.5 days
when Pakistan made Ventilator domestically Godi media were making jokes over it...