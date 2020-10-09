back
The Centenarian Passionate About Village Education
He's 104 years old and he's spent the last 75 years teaching children and locals at his village. Meet Nanda Prasty from Jajpur, Odisha.
09/10/2020 8:30 AM
- 26.7K
- 892
- 36
32 comments
Wass W.18 minutes
Beautiful to see humanity at its best. He deserves a nobel prize 👏. I really hope the Indian government recognise his efforts and help build a facility in his name. So he can continue his great work helping society. Truly a great individual.
Shankrappa41 minutes
Super
Gangadhar S.2 hours
His commitment ,dedication, sharing knowledge with younger generation as a great grand teacher in this age awesome,wish you healthy life.
Prem P.3 hours
Salute to this great person who's brighting the young generation. Need media support sothat they can get better infrastructure......
Shazia M.3 hours
We do have angels amongst us
Julid P.3 hours
Bless him
Tabassum J.4 hours
very informative video nice
Navya B.4 hours
Thank brut
Navya B.4 hours
Deserve appreciation nd media support. Greatness is he never get got any financial support from society .pure form worship. Great human being.commendable
Mustafa C.4 hours
♥️♥️
Mohamad U.5 hours
A lot of awards were wasted on Bollywood goons This grandpa deserves it Respect from the bottom of my heart
Prabal B.5 hours
He should be the oldest teacher
Sanjukta K.5 hours
Guru govind dou khade kake lagoon pay.Balihari guru apke jin govind diyo batay. 🙏🙏🙏pranam guruvar.❤❤❤
Alissa Z.6 hours
Good old 👴.
Vishwanathan M.7 hours
Great
Lhingcha C.7 hours
Great human
Pradeep G.7 hours
Great!Deserves National Award 🙏🏻
Gourprasad G.7 hours
Sir ji ko naman
Yazali J.7 hours
🙏🙏
Ravi M.7 hours
🙏