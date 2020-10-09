back

The Centenarian Passionate About Village Education

He's 104 years old and he's spent the last 75 years teaching children and locals at his village. Meet Nanda Prasty from Jajpur, Odisha.

09/10/2020 8:30 AM
  • 26.7K
  • 36

32 comments

  • Wass W.
    18 minutes

    Beautiful to see humanity at its best. He deserves a nobel prize 👏. I really hope the Indian government recognise his efforts and help build a facility in his name. So he can continue his great work helping society. Truly a great individual.

  • Shankrappa
    41 minutes

    Super

  • Gangadhar S.
    2 hours

    His commitment ,dedication, sharing knowledge with younger generation as a great grand teacher in this age awesome,wish you healthy life.

  • Prem P.
    3 hours

    Salute to this great person who's brighting the young generation. Need media support sothat they can get better infrastructure......

  • Shazia M.
    3 hours

    We do have angels amongst us

  • Julid P.
    3 hours

    Bless him

  • Tabassum J.
    4 hours

    very informative video nice

  • Navya B.
    4 hours

    Thank brut

  • Navya B.
    4 hours

    Deserve appreciation nd media support. Greatness is he never get got any financial support from society .pure form worship. Great human being.commendable

  • Mustafa C.
    4 hours

    ♥️♥️

  • Mohamad U.
    5 hours

    A lot of awards were wasted on Bollywood goons This grandpa deserves it Respect from the bottom of my heart

  • Prabal B.
    5 hours

    He should be the oldest teacher

  • Sanjukta K.
    5 hours

    Guru govind dou khade kake lagoon pay.Balihari guru apke jin govind diyo batay. 🙏🙏🙏pranam guruvar.❤❤❤

  • Alissa Z.
    6 hours

    Good old 👴.

  • Vishwanathan M.
    7 hours

    Great

  • Lhingcha C.
    7 hours

    Great human

  • Pradeep G.
    7 hours

    Great!Deserves National Award 🙏🏻

  • Gourprasad G.
    7 hours

    Sir ji ko naman

  • Yazali J.
    7 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Ravi M.
    7 hours

    🙏

