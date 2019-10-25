back
The Chaat Toppers At Minister’s Diwali Party
At Prakash Javadekar’s Diwali party for journalists, snack vendors would have turned more heads than the snacks. Such annual soirees are normally funded by taxpayer money, of course.
10/25/2019 11:59 AM
- 257.4k
- 1.0k
- 98
86 comments
Shubham G.11/14/2019 13:31
This isn't a surprise at all.
Shashi N.11/14/2019 07:34
I guess Journalist was disappointed that there were no kabab & sharab as earlier government used to feed them....
Chakravarm M.11/13/2019 10:45
U bloddy media ...u never heard about iftar party...then y u silent there..u fifthy animals
Kshitij B.11/13/2019 09:25
But no videos on Iftar Party 😆😆😆
Yogesh P.11/13/2019 07:29
Godi media....🖕
Abhishek K.11/13/2019 04:24
Height of over reaction...😂😂😂
Ashish C.11/12/2019 11:11
Such a low journalism,It's a routine PR work.
Manoj L.11/12/2019 09:15
Be log apni gand be appni tax money sent dothe hoge.. Kutee sale
Gunesh K.11/12/2019 05:12
Very poor show of journalism 😂 😂 😂 😂
Rahul P.11/12/2019 04:17
Why is every overseas media house so inclined to show the negative aspects of the current government.???
Ashwin I.11/11/2019 12:30
chutiya brut
Ashok S.11/11/2019 05:00
Crores have been spend on parties hosted by the secular governments during Idd and Bakrid with vide range of kebabs and biryanies to thousands and no questions asked
Lalit K.11/11/2019 04:23
Brut India Bekh geya BC.
Aadi A.11/11/2019 01:58
Journalist of dis story is another pappu of journalism .. waisted 2 minutes on this shit
SwArup M.11/10/2019 16:05
🔔
Abhay P.11/10/2019 11:03
Burnol moment
Zico B.11/08/2019 08:30
Nothing new.. do you think these politicians go with their own money to the brothels. Ahh ahh, it's the tax payers money re baba, the brothel is also the Neta's , money rotation it's called we all know, it's been going on like this only, so what, people like me will read , comment , like and subscribe might even press the bell icon of the same video on YouTube,then definitely we'll all forget about the chat party of the PM's new 2crore+ Land Cruiser from Taiwan. What do this is India. Public knows everything will again vote , Politicians knows Indian is synonymous to Chu*** Kato. Best is do some good investment, retire early , don't read the newspaper, listen to some 80's rock , smoke a spliff and stay at peace. You want to do something take examples from Hongkong, Phillipines . Citizens from these country love their not us who piss is public, throw garbage at the neigbours, throw firecrackers at street dogs, rape minors - This is India Brut India. Ciao
Vasudevan D.11/08/2019 07:24
In Karnataka the CM give spl non.veg and veg food parties in their official house every year many times. It also carry a gift pockets. These are normal pr work. Hope this media house was not invited by Javadekar..that is why this news float around..
Tanmoy S.11/07/2019 06:38
Chaat khao aur chaat te raho 😌
Rajesh R.11/06/2019 04:05
Brut.....why do you want to be BRUT'ally fucked up by giving all Nonsense news